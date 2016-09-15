The Towns That Embraced Darkness to See Starlight

Light pollution is no joke. As our cities grow bigger and brighter, fewer Americans get to take in the breathtaking grandeur of the Milky Way. Sensing this, the residents of Westcliffe and Silver Cliff, two small towns in Colorado, purposefully dimmed their towns' lights. Their night skies are now among the darkest on the planet and have become a Mecca for stargazers.