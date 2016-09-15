The Towns That Embraced Darkness to See Starlight

2.Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
3.Hop Onboard the Shortest Flight in the World
4.Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals
5.Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker
6.The Day It Rained Whale
7.Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
8.The Planetarium in My Backyard
9.Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
10.Ghost Stories Are No Match for This Paranormal Investigator
11.Love and Monsters
12.The Graffiti Grammar Police
13.A (Football) League of Their Own
14.Scaling the Toughest Ice Climb on the Planet
15.The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask
16.The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
17.Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
18.Get High (In the Sky) With the DIY Aircraft Club
19.Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
20.Meet the King of Fake Cash
21.Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
22.This Swiss Hotel is Inside an Observatory
23.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
24.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
25.This Man Turned a Car Into a Motorbike to Escape the Desert
Light pollution is no joke. As our cities grow bigger and brighter, fewer Americans get to take in the breathtaking grandeur of the Milky Way. Sensing this, the residents of Westcliffe and Silver Cliff, two small towns in Colorado, purposefully dimmed their towns' lights. Their night skies are now among the darkest on the planet and have become a Mecca for stargazers.
Location
Westcliffe, CO 81252, USAFull Map
10 videos | 30 min
4 videos | 92 min
8 videos | 22 min
3 videos | 8 min