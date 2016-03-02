How Your Awkward Teen Years Are Helping Make History

2.How Seagulls and Scientists Made Strides for Pride
3.Beyond Black and White: Modeling on Her Own Terms
4.Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing
5.The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
6.Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
7.How the Seahorse Whisperer Is Creating a Unique Underwater Community
8.Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
9.Better Call Jay: Meet the Lawyer Who Defends Anonymous
10.This California Family Sold Their Home to Travel Around the World
11.The Gaming Grind: Life as a Big Shot Gamer
12.Varsity Gamers Are the New Jocks on Campus
13.Unlocking Secrets of the Universe One Mile Below Earth’s Surface
14.Mapping Our Cultural Heritage in 3D
15.Fighting Hunger With Knowledge
16.The Weather Artist: Chasing Storms With Sculpture
17.A Telescope So Powerful It Can See Into The Distant Past
18.Hanging Out With the Trapeze Artists of the Animal Kingdom
19.Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
20.Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
21.Welcome to the Town of the Dead
22.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
23.The Ghost Town Stuck in Time
24.‘Mad Max’ Meets Burning Man: Welcome to Wasteland Weekend
25.Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
What if you could write a formula so smart, that you could wade through millions of yearbook photos and find a pattern among all of the faces? Researchers at the University of California-Berkeley did just that. By mining yearbook data from 1902 until the present, a machine-vision algorithm has revealed changes in hairstyles, clothing and even facial expressions.
A great big story made in partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
Location
Berkeley, CA, USAFull Map
10 videos | 30 min
2 videos | 2 min
2 videos | 5 min
2 videos | 5 min