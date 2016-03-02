GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
How Your Awkward Teen Years Are Helping Make History

What if you could write a formula so smart, that you could wade through millions of yearbook photos and find a pattern among all of the faces? Researchers at the University of California-Berkeley did just that. By mining yearbook data from 1902 until the present, a machine-vision algorithm has revealed changes in hairstyles, clothing and even facial expressions.

A great big story made in partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Offbeat & Fun

Location

Berkeley, CA, USA

