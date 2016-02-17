A Telescope So Powerful It Can See Into The Distant Past

There’s a telescope deep in Chile’s Atacama Desert that takes pictures so massive that it requires a supercomputer as powerful as 16 million PCs to decipher the images. This is the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA), run by the National Radio Astronomy Observatory and the data it’s retrieving from space, after crunched by an incredibly powerful supercomputer, is showing astronomers things about the genesis of planets, galaxies and, well, the entire universe.



