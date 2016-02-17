A Telescope So Powerful It Can See Into The Distant Past

2.Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors
3.What It’s Like to Ride a Kayak Over the Edge of a 134-Foot Waterfall
4.Building the World’s Largest Telescope
5.How Your Awkward Teen Years Are Helping Make History
6.Fighting Plastic Pollution on Easter Island’s Shores
7.Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
8.How CERN Is Uncovering the Secrets of Our Universe
9.Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
10.The Racing Helmet That Can Read Your Mind
11.International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages
12.The Gaming Grind: Life as a Big Shot Gamer
13.Varsity Gamers Are the New Jocks on Campus
14.Unlocking Secrets of the Universe One Mile Below Earth’s Surface
15.Mapping Our Cultural Heritage in 3D
16.Fighting Hunger With Knowledge
17.The Weather Artist: Chasing Storms With Sculpture
18.Wearable Weather | That’s Amazing
19.This Desert Lagoon Is No Mirage
20.How Two Astronomers Accidentally Discovered the Big Bang
21.Night Vision: The Blind Astronomer of Nova Scotia
22.High in the Andes, the Devil's Lagoon Beckons
23.Who Invented the Bicycle Kick?
24.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
25.Why One Man Owns 2,371 Cell Phones
There’s a telescope deep in Chile’s Atacama Desert that takes pictures so massive that it requires a supercomputer as powerful as 16 million PCs to decipher the images. This is the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA), run by the National Radio Astronomy Observatory and the data it’s retrieving from space, after crunched by an incredibly powerful supercomputer, is showing astronomers things about the genesis of planets, galaxies and, well, the entire universe.
A great big story made in partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
10 videos | 30 min
8 videos | 19 min
10 videos | 29 min
5 videos | 16 min