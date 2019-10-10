GBSLogoWithName
GBSLogoWithName
The New York Public Library Has a Human Google

At the New York Public Library, you can call a librarian who will answer any researchable question you might have. The help-line has been around for over 40 years, and to this day it receives more than 30,000 calls a year. Need to know the color of an arctic fox's eyes? Ever wonder if there are full moons every night in Acapulco? Well, if Google isn't your thing, these librarians have got your answer.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Lexus.

Culture
Profiles

Location

New York City, New York

