I Can't Taste Anything

2.Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
3.Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
4.Tokyo: Giant Gyoza
5.The 14-Year-Old CEO
6.Ethiopia’s Tech Queen Is Educating the Next Generation
7.The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
8.Meet the King of Fake Cash
9.Message in a Flipbook: How Inmates Stay Connected to Family
10.The Most Famous Actor You’ve Never Seen
11.Uniting Voices Against Distracted Driving
12.Sharp Cuts, Good Vibes: The Barbershop That Builds Community
13.Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
14.Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
15.The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
16.In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
17.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
18.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
19.The Ivy League of Auctioneering
20.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
21.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
22.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
23.Man-Made Lava for Explosive Experiments
24.Welcome to One of the World’s Largest Model Train Sets
25.From ICU Nurse to Metalsmith: Forging a New Path in New York City
Ah, pizza. The perfect food? Everything you could possibly want to experience in the range and realm of taste is present in this universally beloved combination of all the best parts of eating. Whether you’re a locally-milled flour foodie or an aficionado de Domino’s, whether it’s NFL Sunday or a candlelit bistro on a Mediterranean mesa—gluten-free vegans to carb-averse keto-vores can all find some kind of way for pizza’s combination of spicy, tangy, salty, sweet, umami and ungodly-good to be utterly irresistible as the ultimate taste experience. Unless, of course, you’re Adrian Wellock. He can’t taste a thing.
It may sound like a horror movie made for Food Network, but Wellock unexpectedly and inexplicably lost his sense of taste after what he thought was a routine cold. Adrian awoke one day feeling a little under the weather, but didn’t think it was any worse than an over-the-counter inconvenience. He noticed a slight metallic taste in his mouth, but other than that, nothing strange at all. That was until that metallic taste left—and all other taste with it. Adrian soon realized that it wasn’t just congestion that was dulling his taste buds, as his sense of smell was fine. He could still sense and enjoy a whole library’s worth of smells and odors that come with cooking and baking, but once it hit the taste buds on the tip of his tongue, nothing.
Fortunately, Wellock has found ways to tastefully adapt to his new taste-less lifestyle. First, he only eats foods that spend very little time in his mouth. A perfectly grilled filet mignon or a decadent dark chocolate bar don’t hold much pleasure for someone who releases no flavor from chewing. Second, he eats a lot of strongly-flavored foods, using herbs to enrich the smells he can still savor spices that induce non-taste feelings, like heat and pungency. However, this does garner him the occasional odd look. Spicing up your Cheerios with chili powder or dipping fresh strawberries in mustard aren’t exactly flavor pairings that would make their way to most menus. On the other hand, who thought pineapple on pizza would work? (It does. It definitely does.) Maybe Adrian’s loss can be our gain as we strive to find new and unexpected ways to zest up the meal we all share, that pizza we call life.
Location
1290 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USAFull Map
6 videos | 18 min
9 videos | 23 min
4 videos | 12 min
2 videos | 54 min