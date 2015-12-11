2.The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
3.Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music
4.The Man Who Pronounced It All
5.Feeling All the Feels: Living With Mirror-Touch Synesthesia
6.Sweden’s Great Meatball Mystery
7.These Detectives Fight Food Fraud
8.To See A Song: Painting What She Hears
9.Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder
10.The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
11.The Man of 1,000 Insect Stings
12.Don’t Cuddle This Cute Porcupine
13.Giving Artists With Disabilities a Space to Thrive
14.Decked Out in Wedding Silver
15.Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver
16.Lo Mein and Plantains: The Proud History of Cuban-Chinese Food
17.Afghanistan’s Female Journalists Risk Their Lives to Tell the News
18.Building a Medieval Castle with Centuries-Old Techniques
19.Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
20.Saving an Ancient Language Through Pop Music
21.Breaking Fast in California
22.Germany’s Real-Life Disney Castle
23.A Modern Day Warrior: Mastering Mounted Archery
24.Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
25.The City of Swords
Do you live in a world where the word "humans" tastes like meatballs and “She’s a Maniac” makes you see yellow? You might have synesthesia.
