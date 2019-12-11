An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan

Metal sculptor Fidan Bagirova is visiting Japan for the first time, and she is eager to experience a culture that has long fascinated her. Bagirova fashions metal into abstract flora sculptures and seeks inspiration everywhere she travels. The highlight of her trip is meeting another artist—a master of the ancient Japanese art of floral arrangement known as ikebana. Even though they don’t speak the same language, the two women connect through their shared passion for creating. Bagirova returns to her studio in Brooklyn eager to incorporate all that she has learned into her work.



Great Big Story presents a film by Marriott Bonvoy.