A Big (Apple) Passion Project: Illustrating New York City’s Subway Stations

To put it lightly, Philip Ashforth Coppola loves New York City’s subway stations. For the past 40 years, the New Jersey-based illustrator has been exploring the Big Apple's underground stations and sketching its mosaics in amazing detail with just a ballpoint pen. In 1984, Copp published his first volume of subway drawings, "Silver Connections." He continues to document the city's underground, but doesn't expect to finish until 2040. Keep at it Phil!
