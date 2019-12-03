A Big (Apple) Passion Project: Illustrating New York City’s Subway Stations

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
History in a Bottle: The Story of Moutai
4:14

2.History in a Bottle: The Story of Moutai

3.
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
1:24

3.Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine

4.
Dreams of Everest: A Great Big Film Trailer
1:11

4.Dreams of Everest: A Great Big Film Trailer

5.
Cooking With Poison in Japan
3:56

5.Cooking With Poison in Japan

6.
The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time
2:40

6.The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time

7.
The (Fine) Art History of Paint by Numbers
1:30

7.The (Fine) Art History of Paint by Numbers

8.
Designing New York’s Most Famous Apartment
3:16

8.Designing New York’s Most Famous Apartment

9.
It’s Hockey, But Underwater
02:14

9.It’s Hockey, But Underwater

10.
True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
3:05

10.True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan

11.
ASMR as Anxiety Relief
2:59

11.ASMR as Anxiety Relief

12.
The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms
4:10

12.The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms

13.
Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
1:44

13.Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House

14.
The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
4:39

14.The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing

15.
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
2:21

15.In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone

16.
The Virtuoso of the Toy Piano
1:53

16.The Virtuoso of the Toy Piano

17.
More than Murals: The Artist Keeping Japan’s Bathhouse Art Alive
3:17

17.More than Murals: The Artist Keeping Japan’s Bathhouse Art Alive

18.
This Female Wrestler Is Redefining Strong
2:34

18.This Female Wrestler Is Redefining Strong

19.
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
7:45

19.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World

20.
Rediscovering the Elusive Blue Butterfly
1:28

20.Rediscovering the Elusive Blue Butterfly

21.
How Alan Alda Is Helping Scientists Translate Jargon
3:16

21.How Alan Alda Is Helping Scientists Translate Jargon

22.
Fighting Poaching on the Open Ocean: A Great Big Film Trailer
00:41

22.Fighting Poaching on the Open Ocean: A Great Big Film Trailer

23.
Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino
1:36

23.Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino

24.
Breaking Fast in California
1:08

24.Breaking Fast in California

25.
The (Spoiled) Secrets of TV's "Supermarket Sweep"
2:19

25.The (Spoiled) Secrets of TV's "Supermarket Sweep"

A Big (Apple) Passion Project: Illustrating New York City’s Subway Stations

To put it lightly, Philip Ashforth Coppola loves New York City’s subway stations. For the past 40 years, the New Jersey-based illustrator has been exploring the Big Apple's underground stations and sketching its mosaics in amazing detail with just a ballpoint pen. In 1984, Copp published his first volume of subway drawings, "Silver Connections." He continues to document the city's underground, but doesn't expect to finish until 2040. Keep at it Phil!

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Origins

Location

New York City, New York

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
4:14
History in a Bottle: The Story of Moutai
Up Next
1:24
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
Up Next
1:11
Dreams of Everest: A Great Big Film Trailer
Up Next
3:56
Cooking With Poison in Japan
Up Next
2:40
The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time
Up Next
1:30
The (Fine) Art History of Paint by Numbers
Up Next
3:16
Designing New York’s Most Famous Apartment
Up Next
02:14
It’s Hockey, But Underwater
Up Next
3:05
True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
Up Next
2:59
ASMR as Anxiety Relief
Up Next
4:10
The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms
Up Next
1:44
Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
Up Next
4:39
The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
Up Next
1:53
The Virtuoso of the Toy Piano
Up Next
3:17
More than Murals: The Artist Keeping Japan’s Bathhouse Art Alive
Up Next
2:34
This Female Wrestler Is Redefining Strong
Up Next
7:45
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
Up Next
1:28
Rediscovering the Elusive Blue Butterfly
Up Next
3:16
How Alan Alda Is Helping Scientists Translate Jargon
Up Next
00:41
Fighting Poaching on the Open Ocean: A Great Big Film Trailer
Up Next
1:36
Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino
Up Next
1:08
Breaking Fast in California
Up Next
2:19
The (Spoiled) Secrets of TV's "Supermarket Sweep"

Related Stories

Up Next
2:44
The World’s Fastest Folk Dancers
Up Next
7:15
A School to Nurture LA’s Homeless Youth
Up Next
5:44
Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:20
Fighting to Serve His Country and His Faith
Up Next
2:30
The Restaurant Hidden Inside a Car Wash
Up Next
2:43
The Inspiration Behind David Bowie and Lady Gaga’s Fashion
Up Next
2:41
Reinventing the Bicycle Wheel
Up Next
4:05
Sails, Sweat and Sea: Hand-building the World's Biggest Dhow
Up Next
2:22
The New Face of the Race
Up Next
6:18
The Ocean’s First Fertility Clinic
Up Next
4:12
The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
Up Next
2:13
A Diverse Community Finds Its Footing Through Soccer
Up Next
2:11
Where Hoop Dreams Are Handmade
Up Next
1:14
Trailer for ‘Five Thirty Five,’ a Short Film From Great Big Story
Up Next
4:57
Protecting Africa’s Last Rhinos from Poaching
Up Next
3:43
The Band Bringing Venezuela’s Best Dance Party to the World
Up Next
1:17
Step Through the Largest Book in the World
Up Next
2:42
Braille Trails: Helping the Visually Impaired Experience Nature
Up Next
2:35
The Coolest Sport in the Desert: Playing Ice Hockey in Dubai
Up Next
4:56
Afghanistan’s Female Journalists Risk Their Lives to Tell the News
Up Next
3:32
Chalk of Champions
Up Next
1:08
Searching Japan's Ghost Island
Up Next
2:11
Art at Altitude: Snow Murals in the Mountains
Up Next
2:23
Making Jewelry From Scraps of Detroit Graffiti
Up Next
1:25
Germany's Real-Life Disney Castle

Recommended Playlists

Recycle. Reduce. Reuse.

7 videos | 21 min

latin america, peru, mexico, bolivia, argentina, chile, costa rica, ecuador, costa rica, cuba, dominicana

Stories from Latin America

67 videos | 170 min

Masters of Japanese Craft

20 videos | 62 min

Skilled Artisans Making Stuff by Hand

23 videos | 67 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:09
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
Up Next
2:20
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:58
Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
Up Next
3:05
The Monks of Mount Athos
Up Next
3:52
The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
Up Next
2:52
Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon
Up Next
3:03
Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
3:05
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
Up Next
3:53
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
Up Next
7:49
The Castle That Melts
Up Next
2:31
A Dyeing Tradition
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:45
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
Up Next
1:37
New York’s Electric Taxis in 1895
Up Next
2:54
A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken
Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
Up Next
3:22
Ethiopia’s Chapel in the Sky
Up Next
2:26
The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
Up Next
11:58
Across
Up Next
4:07
The Kings of Cork
Up Next
2:41
The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
Up Next
3:03
The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN