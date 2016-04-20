The Cholita Climbers of Bolivia Scale Mountains in Skirts

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
This Man Turned a Car Into a Motorbike to Escape the Desert
3:00

2.This Man Turned a Car Into a Motorbike to Escape the Desert

3.
Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture
2:29

3.Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture

4.
Battle of the Alpine Horns
2:24

4.Battle of the Alpine Horns

5.
The Wee Welsh Town of Weird Sports
2:49

5.The Wee Welsh Town of Weird Sports

6.
Ghost Stories Are No Match for This Paranormal Investigator
3:38

6.Ghost Stories Are No Match for This Paranormal Investigator

7.
The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
2:28

7.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel

8.
Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
2:16

8.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing

9.
Living Off the Grid in Paradise
3:41

9.Living Off the Grid in Paradise

10.
Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
3:06

10.Sounds of the Nightmare Machine

11.
Descend Through Waterfalls with These Daring Canyoneers | That’s Amazing
4:42

11.Descend Through Waterfalls with These Daring Canyoneers | That’s Amazing

12.
Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
3:17

12.Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best

13.
The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old
1:43

13.The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old

14.
Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
5:05

14.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space

15.
Blind at the Bow: These Sailors Navigate With Sound
2:53

15.Blind at the Bow: These Sailors Navigate With Sound

16.
Drilling Through Ice in the Hunt for Celestial Life | That's Amazing
7:34

16.Drilling Through Ice in the Hunt for Celestial Life | That's Amazing

17.
Get Lost With the World’s Master Maze Maker
2:16

17.Get Lost With the World’s Master Maze Maker

18.
A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man
2:31

18.A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man

19.
Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
5:12

19.Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology

20.
Meet the King of Fake Cash
2:07

20.Meet the King of Fake Cash

21.
Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
2:23

21.Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas

22.
Grab a Beer on Ice … Literally
2:19

22.Grab a Beer on Ice … Literally

23.
The Amputee Climbers Climbing Volcanoes for a Cause
2:08

23.The Amputee Climbers Climbing Volcanoes for a Cause

24.
Dreams of Everest: A Great Big Film Trailer
1:11

24.Dreams of Everest: A Great Big Film Trailer

25.
These Traditional Chinese Rock Climbers Use No Ropes or Tools
2:27

25.These Traditional Chinese Rock Climbers Use No Ropes or Tools

The Cholita Climbers of Bolivia Scale Mountains in Skirts

“Cholitas” are Bolivian women with indigenous heritage known for their colorful attire, round top hats and ornate earrings. In the world’s highest capital city of La Paz, Bolivia, 11 Cholitas are on a mission to overcome sexism and discriminatory attitudes and climb mountains in their traditional garb. Led by Jimena Lidia Huaylas, the Cholita Climbers were once high-mountain cooks. But since December 2015, they've been ascending the country's snowy peaks as mountain climbers. United by their love of mountains and a sense of defiance, the Cholita Climbers will stop at nothing to attain the feeling of freedom that comes from scaling great heights.

Profiles
Offbeat & Fun
Adventures

Location

El Alto, Bolivia

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
3:00
This Man Turned a Car Into a Motorbike to Escape the Desert
Up Next
2:29
Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture
Up Next
2:24
Battle of the Alpine Horns
Up Next
2:49
The Wee Welsh Town of Weird Sports
Up Next
3:38
Ghost Stories Are No Match for This Paranormal Investigator
Up Next
2:28
The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
Up Next
2:16
Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
Up Next
3:41
Living Off the Grid in Paradise
Up Next
3:06
Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
Up Next
4:42
Descend Through Waterfalls with These Daring Canyoneers | That’s Amazing
Up Next
3:17
Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
Up Next
1:43
The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old
Up Next
5:05
Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
Up Next
2:53
Blind at the Bow: These Sailors Navigate With Sound
Up Next
7:34
Drilling Through Ice in the Hunt for Celestial Life | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:16
Get Lost With the World’s Master Maze Maker
Up Next
2:31
A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man
Up Next
5:12
Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
Up Next
2:07
Meet the King of Fake Cash
Up Next
2:23
Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
Up Next
2:19
Grab a Beer on Ice … Literally
Up Next
2:08
The Amputee Climbers Climbing Volcanoes for a Cause
Up Next
1:11
Dreams of Everest: A Great Big Film Trailer
Up Next
2:27
These Traditional Chinese Rock Climbers Use No Ropes or Tools

Related Stories

Up Next
1:51
Ax, Meet Target: Throwing Blades for Sport
Up Next
2:54
Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
Up Next
3:03
The Wasabi You Eat Probably Isn’t Wasabi
Up Next
2:39
Varsity Gamers Are the New Jocks on Campus
Up Next
3:12
Sky Dancing: How One Dance Group Defies Gravity
Up Next
2:17
Art of the Future: These Interactive Sculptures Respond to You
Up Next
3:54
No Limbs Needed for This Badass Mountaineer
Up Next
3:11
The Towns That Embraced Darkness to See Starlight
Up Next
2:57
Hop Onboard the Shortest Flight in the World
Up Next
2:17
Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals
Up Next
3:14
The Graffiti Grammar Police
Up Next
2:46
A (Football) League of Their Own
Up Next
2:05
Scaling the Toughest Ice Climb on the Planet
Up Next
3:51
Climbing Great Heights for Honey
Up Next
1:58
The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
Up Next
1:58
Get High (In the Sky) With the DIY Aircraft Club
Up Next
2:36
Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
Up Next
2:22
How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
Up Next
2:26
How One Horse Inspired the Invention of Movies
Up Next
1:52
The Twisted History of Fake Blood
Up Next
1:11
Soaring Above the Clouds With the King of the Andes
Up Next
2:36
The Artist Keeping Neon Aglow in the Heart of Texas
Up Next
2:13
Real Life ‘Westworld’: Creating Lifelike Synthetic Human Cadavers
Up Next
2:45
The Soviet President Would Like To Speak To You Now
Up Next
3:07
The Life-Saving Weaving of Bolivia’s Indigenous Women

Recommended Playlists

Barrier-Breaking Women

15 videos | 45 min

This One’s for Bicycle Lovers

20 videos | 69 min

Gillian Jacobs: Women in STEM

5 videos | 16 min

Jaguar

Project Planet

1 video | 4 min

Other Videos From This Channel
This Couple Is One of the Fastest Tandem Bike Teams in the World
Up Next
5:22
This Racing Couple Shares Love, Life and a Tandem Bike
Up Next
1:51
Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
Up Next
2:00
With $100K in Student Debt, He’s Helping Others Avoid It
Up Next
5:07
Giving Chicago’s Youth a Fighting Chance
Up Next
2:51
Snowboarding Without the Snow
Up Next
3:14
The Comic Book Store Championing Diversity
How Ukrainian Rapper Alyona Alyona Became a Hip-Hop Sensation
Up Next
3:25
How Ukrainian Rapper Alyona Alyona Became a Hip-Hop Sensation
Up Next
2:31
The Sweetest Market in the World
How One Dad Started a Movement to Celebrate Black Fatherhood
Up Next
4:33
How One Dad Started a Movement to Celebrate Black Fatherhood
Up Next
3:11
Meet the NFL’s First Male Cheerleaders
Up Next
3:57
The Women Bringing Sustainable Lobster Fishing Into the Future
Up Next
2:35
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
Up Next
3:07
Singing the Tokyo Blues
Up Next
5:10
This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.
Up Next
3:36
Grooming Barbers to Be Mental Health Advocates
Up Next
2:28
New Orleans’ Queen of Creole Cooking
Up Next
6:48
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
Up Next
3:01
How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
Up Next
2:49
Dancing for Freedom
Up Next
2:27
Creating a Supercar from Scratch
Jahmani Swanson Is the ‘Michael Jackson of Dwarf Basketball’
Up Next
3:00
Meet the Shortest Member of the Harlem Globetrotters
Up Next
3:39
Giving a Voice to the Streets
Up Next
2:29
Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture
Up Next
1:13
The Humboldt Penguin Slides For Survival
Up Next
2:36
Defying Gravity With Korea’s Premier Balance Artist

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.