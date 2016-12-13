GBSLogoWithName
Meet the Team Protecting Costa Rica's Sea Turtle Mecca

Nearly all species of sea turtles are endangered, but Tortuguero, a small island on the eastern coast of Costa Rica, offers a safe place for nesting green and leatherback sea turtles. It was here in 1959 that Dr. Archie Carr opened the world's first turtle conservancy. To this day, the island is one of the world's most important breeding grounds for these turtles. We made the arduous journey there to watch the next generation hit the waves. Go baby sea turtles, go!

Location

Tortuguero, Costa Rica

10 Products for a More Sustainable Lifestyle

Saving the planet may feel like a huge challenge, but there are simple steps you can take to leave a smaller footprint on the Earth. From beeswax wraps to all natural deodorant, these products make a world of difference.

