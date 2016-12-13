Meet the Team Protecting Costa Rica's Sea Turtle Mecca

2.Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
3.Sprinting For Survival: The African Cheetah
4.Reading and Rollin’
5.On the Hunt for Pythons in the Everglades
6.Half Horse, Half Rhino? The Malayan Tapir Fights For Its Future
7.A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
8.These Playful Leopard Cubs Are a Rare Sight in the Wild
9.The Somali Wild Ass Perseveres in the Face of Extinction
10.A Gazelle as Rare as It Is Small
11.Full Body Armor Can't Protect This Armadillo from Humans
12.Meet the Biggest and Bluest Parrot in the World
13.A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
14.Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
15.This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
16.X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
17.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
18.Living on the Most Crowded Island on Earth
19.An Ancient Survivor, The Aldabra Tortoise Keeps Fighting
20.A Pint-Sized Alligator Disappearing From The Wild
21.Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
22.These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction
23.This Slender Crane Was Rescued from a Parking Lot
24.A Poisonous Plight: The Guatemalan Beaded Lizard Grasps For Survival
25.A Disappearing Lemur Fights For Home
Nearly all species of sea turtles are endangered, but Tortuguero, a small island on the eastern coast of Costa Rica, offers a safe place for nesting green and leatherback sea turtles. It was here in 1959 that Dr. Archie Carr opened the world's first turtle conservancy. To this day, the island is one of the world's most important breeding grounds for these turtles. We made the arduous journey there to watch the next generation hit the waves. Go baby sea turtles, go!
