How “The Blind Cook” Christine Ha Became a Culinary Sensation

“I would not trade where I am today to have my vision back,” says Christine Ha. Known as the Blind Cook, Christine started her losing her sight right around the time she was teaching herself how to cook. She had to learn how to use the knife and stove all over again, but with the help of technology, she was a natural in the kitchen once more. But since going blind, Ha has won a television cooking competition, written a best-selling cookbook and opened her own restaurant in Houston. And, she’s still working on replicating her late mom’s beef noodle soup.



