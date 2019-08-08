GBSLogoWithName
India’s Golden Temple Is Open to All

It’s gold, and it’s glorious. One of the most visited places in the world, the Harmandir Sahib is the chief place of worship for the Sikh faith, and millions make pilgrimages to this sacred shrine in Amritsar, India, every month. All are welcome to worship here—men and women, from all walks of life find solace within its walls. In addition to feeding spirits, the temple’s kitchen—one of the largest in the world—feeds visitors, making and serving 100,000 free meals a day.

Culture
Adventures

Location

Amritsar, India

