India’s Golden Temple Is Open to All

2.Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
3.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
4.Why We Were Forced To Play The Recorder
5.Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
6.Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon
7.Being Human With the Dog Photographer
8.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
9.Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino
10.Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
11.Warriors of Hula
12.This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
13.Inking Her Own Story
14.Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
15.Meet the Long Nail Goddesses of Newark
16.Breaking Fast in California
17.The Future of Fashion
18.Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
19.Liberia's Chalk and Easel Printing Press
20.Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
21.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
22.Step Inside a Secret Garden Oasis in Vegas
23.In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
24.In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free
25.Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
26.The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
It’s gold, and it’s glorious. One of the most visited places in the world, the Harmandir Sahib is the chief place of worship for the Sikh faith, and millions make pilgrimages to this sacred shrine in Amritsar, India, every month. All are welcome to worship here—men and women, from all walks of life find solace within its walls. In addition to feeding spirits, the temple’s kitchen—one of the largest in the world—feeds visitors, making and serving 100,000 free meals a day.
