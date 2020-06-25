Indonesia’s Rebel Riders Trick Out Their Vespas to the Extreme

Lots of people ride the Italian scooters known as Vespas in Indonesia. But Rebel Riders modify their Vespas to the extreme. They use scrap metal, tree branches, anything they can get their hands on to create one-of-a-kind vehicles. Rebel Riders love expressing their individuality through their unique rides. They also enjoy being part of a community full of people who support one another and share a passion for exploring their beautiful country.