Indonesia’s Rebel Riders Trick Out Their Vespas to the Extreme

2.Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
3.This Racing Couple Shares Love, Life and a Tandem Bike
4.Artists of Our Natural World
5.Exploring Nature's Highs and Lows
6.Challenging Nature
7.These Ice Swimmers Battle Frozen Death with Every Stroke | That's Amazing
8.How Sweet the Sound That Gave This Sight to Me | A Great Big Film
9.The Intrepid Explorers
10.Pioneering Our Planet’s Cutting Edge
11.The Risk Takers
12.Bali’s Temple in the Sea
13.Ride a Wooden Bike Down the Swiss Alps
14.These Traditional Chinese Rock Climbers Use No Ropes or Tools
15.Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals
16.What It’s Like to Trim the Biggest Hedges in the United Kingdom
17.Riding 170 mph ... On a Bicycle
18.Hippie Hogs: Making Solar Bikes Sexy
19.The Volcano That Burns Blue
20.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
21.The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
22.This Sikh Motorcycle Club Rides for Compassion
23.That's Amazing | Premiering December 4
24.Racing Sidecar with the Motocross Bros
25.Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team
Lots of people ride the Italian scooters known as Vespas in Indonesia. But Rebel Riders modify their Vespas to the extreme. They use scrap metal, tree branches, anything they can get their hands on to create one-of-a-kind vehicles. Rebel Riders love expressing their individuality through their unique rides. They also enjoy being part of a community full of people who support one another and share a passion for exploring their beautiful country.
Location
IndonesiaFull Map
3 videos | 11 min
2 videos | 2 min
3 videos | 9 min
3 videos | 8 min