Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing

When Didik Nini Thowok performs, the audience is transported into a beautiful world full of intricate costumes, dancing and colors. Thowok is famous for a unique style of cross-gender dance rooted in Indonesian culture. Differing from drag, this type of performance combines Indonesian dance forms and characters with storytelling. Although Thowok has faced discrimination, he is determined to continue preserving this dance tradition within his country, while also bringing it to the international stage.

Profiles

Location

Indonesia

