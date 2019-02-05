Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing

2.Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver
3.Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
4.A Stepwell Fit For a King, Built By a Queen
5.In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
6.Building a Chinatown for the Next Generation
7.China’s City of Canals
8.This Is the Price You Pay for Good Incense in Hong Kong
9.The Dark Side of the Coop
10.Elevating Peruvian Cuisine
11.Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
12.This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
13.The Voice of Hollywood in Communist Romania
14.Pretty, Big and Dancing
15.Breaking Fast in Indonesia
16.Going to Bat for the Environment
17.The World’s Fastest Folk Dancers
18.Saving Languages From Extinction
19.The Sulawesi Tarictic Hornbill’s Flight for Survival
20.Dancing for His Life
21.Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
22.Roll Deep in Soviet-Era Military Tanks
23.In Japan, Repairing Buildings Without a Single Nail
24.A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art
25.The Valley of Tombs
When Didik Nini Thowok performs, the audience is transported into a beautiful world full of intricate costumes, dancing and colors. Thowok is famous for a unique style of cross-gender dance rooted in Indonesian culture. Differing from drag, this type of performance combines Indonesian dance forms and characters with storytelling. Although Thowok has faced discrimination, he is determined to continue preserving this dance tradition within his country, while also bringing it to the international stage.
Location
IndonesiaFull Map
191 videos | 639 min
2 videos | 54 min
4 videos | 11 min
2 videos | 6 min