Ropes, Rhythm and Life: Inside Competitive Double Dutch

2.The Filmmaker Giving DIY a New Meaning
3.Meet the Voice Behind ‘It’s-a Me, Mario!’
4.The Clown Face Registry of the UK
5.With $100K in Student Debt, He’s Helping Others Avoid It
6.Behind the Scenes of the (Actual) Record Industry
7.Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
8.The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
9.Inside the Rare Art of Restoring Mechanical Antiques
10.Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors
11.The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
12.The Band Bringing Venezuela’s Best Dance Party to the World
13.Spoken Without Words: Poetry With ASL SLAM
14.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
15.The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man
16.Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
17.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
18.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
19.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
20.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
21.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
22.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
23.Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
24.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
25.The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
Khnaue Robinson, a senior in high school, has been competing in double dutch since she was 12 years old. She practices with her school's team three times each week, and says being part of the team has given her a home—something she didn't have before joining up. For Robinson and her teammates, all of that practice and hard work has paid off: the team has 19 world championship titles and is working toward number 20.
