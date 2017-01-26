Ropes, Rhythm and Life: Inside Competitive Double Dutch

Khnaue Robinson, a senior in high school, has been competing in double dutch since she was 12 years old. She practices with her school's team three times each week, and says being part of the team has given her a home—something she didn't have before joining up. For Robinson and her teammates, all of that practice and hard work has paid off: the team has 19 world championship titles and is working toward number 20.