Inside Europe’s Busiest (and Cutest) Wildlife Hospital

Video
2.
How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals
4:12

2.How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals

3.
One Step at a Time: The First Elephant Prosthetics
2:30

3.One Step at a Time: The First Elephant Prosthetics

4.
Rescuing Animals From War Zones
3:25

4.Rescuing Animals From War Zones

5.
Everything You Wanted to Know About Animal Farts
3:48

5.Everything You Wanted to Know About Animal Farts

6.
Meet the 25,000 Feathered Residents That Live in the Bustling City of Dubai
1:00

6.Meet the 25,000 Feathered Residents That Live in the Bustling City of Dubai

7.
The Real Life Jurassic Park, for Cats
2:46

7.The Real Life Jurassic Park, for Cats

8.
A Sanctuary for Lions, Tigers and Bears (Oh, My!)
2:10

8.A Sanctuary for Lions, Tigers and Bears (Oh, My!)

9.
Recording the Sounds of Extinction
3:20

9.Recording the Sounds of Extinction

10.
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
2:38

10.Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef

11.
Saving Baby Animals With the Milk Lab
3:14

11.Saving Baby Animals With the Milk Lab

12.
Sprinting For Survival: The African Cheetah
1:05

12.Sprinting For Survival: The African Cheetah

13.
How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town
27:13

13.How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town

14.
Christmas Island's Red Crab Invasion | That's Amazing
1:41

14.Christmas Island's Red Crab Invasion | That's Amazing

15.
Homemade Wheelchairs for Animals Give Strays a Second Chance
2:31

15.Homemade Wheelchairs for Animals Give Strays a Second Chance

16.
Inside New York’s Only Bird Rehab Center
2:51

16.Inside New York’s Only Bird Rehab Center

17.
Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
2:38

17.Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots

18.
The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
3:30

18.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them

19.
An Ancient Survivor, The Aldabra Tortoise Keeps Fighting
1:19

19.An Ancient Survivor, The Aldabra Tortoise Keeps Fighting

20.
A Cat Video Worth Watching
1:07

20.A Cat Video Worth Watching

21.
The Blanding’s Turtle Keeps a Low Profile to Survive
1:03

21.The Blanding’s Turtle Keeps a Low Profile to Survive

22.
The Dark Side of the Coop
2:29

22.The Dark Side of the Coop

23.
The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
1:32

23.The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed

24.
How Scientists Are Protecting Tigers in Thailand
2:19

24.How Scientists Are Protecting Tigers in Thailand

25.
The Birdman of Idaho
3:38

25.The Birdman of Idaho

Inside Europe’s Busiest (and Cutest) Wildlife Hospital

Sprained paw? Broken wing? Tiggywinkles will get you back to roaring health. With over 10,000 animals coming through the door each year, Tiggywinkles wildlife hospital is the busiest (and cutest) in all of Europe. Named after the beloved Beatrix Potter children’s book character, the hospital employs around-the-clock doctors and nurses who treat injured and sick wild animals. At Tiggywinkles, no creature is too big or too small—each is given loving care until they are strong enough to be released back into the wild.

Nature

Location

Europe

Full Map
