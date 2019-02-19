Inside Europe’s Busiest (and Cutest) Wildlife Hospital

2.How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals
3.One Step at a Time: The First Elephant Prosthetics
4.Rescuing Animals From War Zones
5.Everything You Wanted to Know About Animal Farts
6.Meet the 25,000 Feathered Residents That Live in the Bustling City of Dubai
7.The Real Life Jurassic Park, for Cats
8.A Sanctuary for Lions, Tigers and Bears (Oh, My!)
9.Recording the Sounds of Extinction
10.Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
11.Saving Baby Animals With the Milk Lab
12.Sprinting For Survival: The African Cheetah
13.How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town
14.Christmas Island's Red Crab Invasion | That's Amazing
15.Homemade Wheelchairs for Animals Give Strays a Second Chance
16.Inside New York’s Only Bird Rehab Center
17.Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
18.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
19.An Ancient Survivor, The Aldabra Tortoise Keeps Fighting
20.A Cat Video Worth Watching
21.The Blanding’s Turtle Keeps a Low Profile to Survive
22.The Dark Side of the Coop
23.The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
24.How Scientists Are Protecting Tigers in Thailand
25.The Birdman of Idaho
Sprained paw? Broken wing? Tiggywinkles will get you back to roaring health. With over 10,000 animals coming through the door each year, Tiggywinkles wildlife hospital is the busiest (and cutest) in all of Europe. Named after the beloved Beatrix Potter children’s book character, the hospital employs around-the-clock doctors and nurses who treat injured and sick wild animals. At Tiggywinkles, no creature is too big or too small—each is given loving care until they are strong enough to be released back into the wild.
