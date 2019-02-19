Inside Europe’s Busiest (and Cutest) Wildlife Hospital

Sprained paw? Broken wing? Tiggywinkles will get you back to roaring health. With over 10,000 animals coming through the door each year, Tiggywinkles wildlife hospital is the busiest (and cutest) in all of Europe. Named after the beloved Beatrix Potter children’s book character, the hospital employs around-the-clock doctors and nurses who treat injured and sick wild animals. At Tiggywinkles, no creature is too big or too small—each is given loving care until they are strong enough to be released back into the wild.