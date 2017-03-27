Behind the Scenes of the (Actual) Record Industry

You've probably heard that vinyl is back—sales of vinyl records have been on the rise and many people are discovering (or re-discovering!) the joys of record collecting. A lot of those records come from Record Industry. The Netherlands-based company has been operating since 1958, and is one of the largest vinyl pressing plants in the world. Owner Ton Vermeulen gave us a look inside the factory to see how *40,000—50,000* records get made every day.