Behind the Scenes of the (Actual) Record Industry

2.Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
3.Around the World in 6,856 Birds
4.The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
5.Inside the Rare Art of Restoring Mechanical Antiques
6.Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors
7.The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
8.The Band Bringing Venezuela’s Best Dance Party to the World
9.Spoken Without Words: Poetry With ASL SLAM
10.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
11.The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man
12.Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
13.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
14.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
15.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
16.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
17.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
18.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
19.Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
20.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
21.The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
22.How Falconry Shaped the English Language
23.A Record-Breaking Collection
24.The Last Palestinian Kaffiyeh Maker
25.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
You've probably heard that vinyl is back—sales of vinyl records have been on the rise and many people are discovering (or re-discovering!) the joys of record collecting. A lot of those records come from Record Industry. The Netherlands-based company has been operating since 1958, and is one of the largest vinyl pressing plants in the world. Owner Ton Vermeulen gave us a look inside the factory to see how *40,000—50,000* records get made every day.
9 videos | 22 min
19 videos | 156 min
5 videos | 17 min
11 videos | 27 min