From Indonesia to Brazil, 8 Inventive Instant Noodle Recipes

Do you boil your favorite instant noodles and simply dump them into a bowl? If so, it’s time to elevate your approach. In the latest episode of “Around the World,” Great Big Story senior producer Beryl Shereshewsky sources eight instant noodle recipes from eight countries, including Indonesia, Trinidad and Tobago and Nepal, and makes them all in her New York City kitchen. From pancakes with melted cheese on top to a hot, spicy soup enhanced with the crunch of crispy chicken skin, instant noodles can be the basis for truly delicious dishes. (And one of the recipes doesn’t even require any cooking!)