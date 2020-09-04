Quantcast
Video
From Indonesia to Brazil, 8 Inventive Instant Noodle Recipes

Do you boil your favorite instant noodles and simply dump them into a bowl? If so, it’s time to elevate your approach. In the latest episode of “Around the World,” Great Big Story senior producer Beryl Shereshewsky sources eight instant noodle recipes from eight countries, including Indonesia, Trinidad and Tobago and Nepal, and makes them all in her New York City kitchen. From pancakes with melted cheese on top to a hot, spicy soup enhanced with the crunch of crispy chicken skin, instant noodles can be the basis for truly delicious dishes. (And one of the recipes doesn’t even require any cooking!)

Food & Drink

──────────────────────────────────────────

INDIA

Maggi Noodles

Recipe from Bawa Singh

  1. Take a large frying pan (a wok or a kadhai). Add a little bit of oil.
  2. Sauté chopped onions, tomatoes and paneer (fresh cheese). Add salt and cover with a lid.
  3. After vegetables have become soft, add two pack of Maggi noodles, the flavor packet, and water as per packet instructions. Stir and let cook until the noodles become soft and the water turns into the consistency of soup.

──────────────────────────────────────────

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

Top Ramen

Recipe from MTY

  1. Remove the skin of a spicy KFC chicken breast and toast at 350 degrees for 10 minutes
  2. Strip the chicken breast and add to a pot. Add the flavor packet and a bowl of lukewarm water into the pot. Bring to a boil.
  3. Add pak choi stems and boil for 2 minutes. Turn off burner and add to the bowl. Crumble chicken breast skin over the noodles before serving.

──────────────────────────────────────────

SINGAPORE

Shin Ramyun

Recipe from Hannah Castillo

  1. Bring milk (3/4 of recommended volume of water recommended on the packet) to a simmer. Add noodles.
  2. Once the noodles are almost cooked, add the flavor packet, dried vegetables and mozzarella cheese. Mix until the cheese is melted.
  3. Make a well in the middle of the noodles and crack an egg. Cover and let cook until the egg whites are slightly firm and yolk is still runny. Garnish with chives and chili flakes before serving.

──────────────────────────────────────────

NIGERIA

Indomie fried noodles

Recipe from Shadrack Akinkunmi

  1. Chop onions, tomatoes, bell pepper and sauté in a frying pan. Add noodles and water, per packet instructions and cook until al dente.
  2. If you would like, crack an egg on top.

──────────────────────────────────────────

NEPAL

Wai Wai

Recipe from Amelie Dahal

  1. Crush the raw noodles in the packet. Chop onions, tomatoes, ginger. Mix in a bowl with lime, chili, and add the crushed noodles. Add the flavoring packet.

──────────────────────────────────────────

ITALY

Saikebon

Recipe from Adriana Trancic

  1. Cook the noodles and drain out the water. Mix in a spoonful of spreadable cheese and the flavor packet.
  2. When the noodles are creamy, add a can of tuna without oil, and add slices of avocado and tomato on top. Finish with soy sauce.

──────────────────────────────────────────

INDONESIA

Indomie Goreng

Recipe from Nisa Rumaisha

  1. Cook two packets of noodles, rinse with cold water and mix in all the seasonings in a bowl. Add chopped onions and scallions. Crack 2-3 eggs and mix in.
  2. Add 3 tbsp all-purpose flour—keep adding until the consistency is that of pancake batter. Add 1 tsp salt, pepper and chicken stock powder.
  3. Pour small amounts of the noodle batter onto a hot pan with oil, and fry the way you would make bite-sized pancakes.
  4. Garnish with thinly sliced chilies.
  5. Alternatively, fill the entire pan with the batter, fry and cook both sides, and melt cheese on top to create a cheesy, noodle pizza.

──────────────────────────────────────────

BRASIL

Nissin Turma da Mônica

Recipe from Isabela Lobato

  1. Cook the noddles and drain most of the water. Add the seasoning packet and mix with cream cheese (requeijão).

