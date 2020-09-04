From Indonesia to Brazil, 8 Inventive Instant Noodle Recipes

2.Around the World In Seven Rice Dishes
Do you boil your favorite instant noodles and simply dump them into a bowl? If so, it’s time to elevate your approach. In the latest episode of “Around the World,” Great Big Story senior producer Beryl Shereshewsky sources eight instant noodle recipes from eight countries, including Indonesia, Trinidad and Tobago and Nepal, and makes them all in her New York City kitchen. From pancakes with melted cheese on top to a hot, spicy soup enhanced with the crunch of crispy chicken skin, instant noodles can be the basis for truly delicious dishes. (And one of the recipes doesn’t even require any cooking!)
──────────────────────────────────────────
INDIA
Maggi Noodles
Recipe from Bawa Singh
──────────────────────────────────────────
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
Top Ramen
Recipe from MTY
──────────────────────────────────────────
SINGAPORE
Shin Ramyun
Recipe from Hannah Castillo
──────────────────────────────────────────
NIGERIA
Indomie fried noodles
Recipe from Shadrack Akinkunmi
──────────────────────────────────────────
NEPAL
Wai Wai
Recipe from Amelie Dahal
──────────────────────────────────────────
ITALY
Saikebon
Recipe from Adriana Trancic
──────────────────────────────────────────
INDONESIA
Indomie Goreng
Recipe from Nisa Rumaisha
──────────────────────────────────────────
BRASIL
Nissin Turma da Mônica
Recipe from Isabela Lobato
