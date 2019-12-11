GBSLogoWithName
Video
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History

The Library of Trinity College Dublin is the largest in Ireland. In addition to its impressive collection, the library features stunning architecture and treasures of the Irish Republic. The famous “long room,” which measures 213 feet in length, houses 200,000 of the collection’s oldest books. Join us as we explore this magical library’s nooks and crannies.

Location

Dublin, Ireland

