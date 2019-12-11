2.Step Through the Largest Book in the World
3.The New York Public Library Has a Human Google
4.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
5.There’s Something for Everyone at the World’s Largest Library
6.The Scent of History: Inside the Library of Smells
7.Spinning Silk From the Sea
8.The Disappearing Art of Fore-Edge Paintings
9.The Mystery of Rabbit Island
10.Lagoons Among Dunes: Brazil’s Disappearing Desert Oases
11.The 19th Century Tinder: Welcome To The Racy World of Escort Cards
12.This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species
13.Becoming ‘Momster Mash:’ From HR Rep to Roller Derby Girl
14.All Aboard the Last Authentic Steam Railroad
15.Searching for Answers on Blood Road
16.Creating Henna Crowns of Beauty for Cancer Patients
17.Building a Prosthetic Arm With Lego
18.The Science of Seeing Good
19.Roping As A Way Of Life: The Proud History Of America's Black Cowboys
20.Graham Crackers Were Invented to Curb Sexual Appetite
21.A Train Runs Through It: Thailand’s Railway Market
22.Massively Majestic: What It Feels Like To Swim With Whales
23.Second Chance Ink: The Tattoo Studio Covering up Messages of Hate
24.The Unlikely Origins of the Rearview Mirror
25.Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
The Library of Trinity College Dublin is the largest in Ireland. In addition to its impressive collection, the library features stunning architecture and treasures of the Irish Republic. The famous “long room,” which measures 213 feet in length, houses 200,000 of the collection’s oldest books. Join us as we explore this magical library’s nooks and crannies.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Marriott Bonvoy.
Location
Dublin, IrelandFull Map
3 videos | 5 min
2 videos | 6 min
2 videos | 7 min
7 videos | 20 min