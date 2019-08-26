In the Age of Tinder, Ireland’s Matchmaker Still Makes Love Connections

Tired of Tinder? Throwing everything you catch on PlentyOfFish right back into the dating pool? Is Hinge making you feel unhinged? Okay, we’ll stop. You probably get where we’re going by now—this is a story about finding love the old-fashioned way. Meet Willie Daly. He is a professional matchmaker in County Clare, Ireland. He’s been making matches for over 50 years, following in the steps of his father and his grandfather. When it comes to finding love, timing is everything, according to this expert. And a little drinking at the local pub can’t hurt.



This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.