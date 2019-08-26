In the Age of Tinder, Ireland’s Matchmaker Still Makes Love Connections

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
3:09

2.The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace

3.
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
2:20

3.Weaving the Silk Threads of History

4.
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
2:59

4.Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection

5.
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
2:54

5.Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument

6.
Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
2:58

6.Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market

7.
The Monks of Mount Athos
3:05

7.The Monks of Mount Athos

8.
The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
3:52

8.The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing

9.
Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon
2:52

9.Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon

10.
Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
3:03

10.Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed

11.
Spinning Silk From the Sea
3:30

11.Spinning Silk From the Sea

12.
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
3:05

12.Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions

13.
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
3:53

13.How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car

14.
An Ice Castle Brings Magic Before Melting Away
7:49

14.An Ice Castle Brings Magic Before Melting Away

15.
A Dyeing Tradition
2:31

15.A Dyeing Tradition

16.
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
3:01

16.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore

17.
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
2:45

17.Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch

18.
New York’s Electric Taxis in 1895
1:37

18.New York’s Electric Taxis in 1895

19.
A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken
2:54

19.A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken

20.
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
2:28

20.Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World

21.
Ethiopia’s Chapel in the Sky
3:22

21.Ethiopia’s Chapel in the Sky

22.
The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
2:26

22.The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines

23.
In Korea, a Buddhist Monk Makes Movies
11:58

23.In Korea, a Buddhist Monk Makes Movies

24.
The Kings of Cork
4:07

24.The Kings of Cork

25.
The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
2:41

25.The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces

26.
The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia
3:03

26.The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia

In the Age of Tinder, Ireland’s Matchmaker Still Makes Love Connections

Tired of Tinder? Throwing everything you catch on PlentyOfFish right back into the dating pool? Is Hinge making you feel unhinged? Okay, we’ll stop. You probably get where we’re going by now—this is a story about finding love the old-fashioned way. Meet Willie Daly. He is a professional matchmaker in County Clare, Ireland. He’s been making matches for over 50 years, following in the steps of his father and his grandfather. When it comes to finding love, timing is everything, according to this expert. And a little drinking at the local pub can’t hurt.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Origins

Location

County Clare, Ireland

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:09
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
Up Next
2:20
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:58
Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
Up Next
3:05
The Monks of Mount Athos
Up Next
3:52
The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
Up Next
2:52
Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon
Up Next
3:03
Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
3:05
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
Up Next
3:53
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
Up Next
7:49
An Ice Castle Brings Magic Before Melting Away
Up Next
2:31
A Dyeing Tradition
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:45
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
Up Next
1:37
New York’s Electric Taxis in 1895
Up Next
2:54
A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken
Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
Up Next
3:22
Ethiopia’s Chapel in the Sky
Up Next
2:26
The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
Up Next
11:58
In Korea, a Buddhist Monk Makes Movies
Up Next
4:07
The Kings of Cork
Up Next
2:41
The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
Up Next
3:03
The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia
Related Stories
Up Next
2:10
The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
Up Next
2:54
In Japan, This Black Vinegar Is Aged Like Wine
Up Next
2:23
This Is the Price You Pay for Good Incense in Hong Kong
Up Next
2:37
Why These Camels Swim in the Sea
Up Next
3:45
It’s Called Hurling, It’s Irish and It’s the Fastest Game On Grass
Up Next
2:52
Keeping the Flame Alight With the Last of the Lampists
Up Next
2:09
How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
Up Next
2:24
Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
Up Next
2:34
Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
Up Next
3:02
How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota
Up Next
3:35
A Love to the Moon and Back
Up Next
2:00
The Silent Film Star Who Invented the Turn Signal
Up Next
19:11
A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love
Up Next
3:50
This Book Has Served Up Delicious Fare for Centuries
Up Next
3:30
This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love
Up Next
2:47
For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
Up Next
3:04
Out of Disaster in Houston, Love Rises, With Host Jay Shetty
Up Next
2:32
The Long-Distance Couple Keeping Their Love Alive Through Art
Up Next
2:27
Pearl’s Topiary Garden Is a Backyard Masterpiece Grown From Scraps
Up Next
3:20
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
Up Next
2:42
Love and Monsters
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
2:30
In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
Up Next
2:33
Georgian Dancers Push Their Physical Limits for Tradition
Up Next
2:20
Japan’s City of Gold Protects a Valuable Tradition

Recommended Playlists

Cat Tales

8 videos | 16 min

Closing the Gap

2 videos | 9 min

CJ McCollum: Mentoring the Next Generation

4 videos | 13 min

Play Her Way

3 videos | 9 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:09
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
Up Next
2:20
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:58
Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
Up Next
3:05
The Monks of Mount Athos
Up Next
3:52
The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
Up Next
2:52
Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon
Up Next
3:03
Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
3:05
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
Up Next
3:53
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
Up Next
7:49
An Ice Castle Brings Magic Before Melting Away
Up Next
2:31
A Dyeing Tradition
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:45
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
Up Next
1:37
New York’s Electric Taxis in 1895
Up Next
2:54
A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken
Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
Up Next
3:22
Ethiopia’s Chapel in the Sky
Up Next
2:26
The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
Up Next
11:58
In Korea, a Buddhist Monk Makes Movies
Up Next
4:07
The Kings of Cork
Up Next
2:41
The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
Up Next
3:03
The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN