A Hot Dog Is Not a Sandwich. A Burrito Is.

2.New Orleans’ Queen of Creole Cooking
3.Behold the Glory of the Garbage Plate
4.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
5.What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?
6.This Tokyo Pub Toasts All the Monsters Who Battle Ultraman
7.In Tanzania, a Garden That Feeds Bellies and Brains
8.Vienna’s Veggie Orchestra Literally Plays with Food
9.The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
10.The Risk Takers
11.Sowing Seeds of Sustainability With Kid Chefs
12.Pick a Piece of Pickle Pie
13.The World’s Most Expensive Cheese Is Made from ... Donkey Milk?
14.The Poison Supper Club That Made Our Food Safe
15.Dare to Eat the Philippines’ Delectable Woodworms
16.This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
17.A Taste So Sweet, a Smell So Rotten: The Pungent Joys of Durian
18.How to Eat Like a Hindu God
19.Fear the Reaper: Breeding the World’s Hottest Pepper
20.Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
21.Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
22.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
23.A Farmers Market on Wheels in Chicago
24.This Swiss Restaurant Is Built Into the Side of a Mountain
25.Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
What, exactly, is a sandwich? And who decides? The answer is a whole lot more complicated than you might expect. Between government regulatory agencies and internet chat rooms, deciding whether a burrito or a hot dog checks the “sandwich” box depends a lot on who you ask.
