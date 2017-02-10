A Hot Dog Is Not a Sandwich. A Burrito Is.

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
New Orleans’ Queen of Creole Cooking
2:28

2.New Orleans’ Queen of Creole Cooking

3.
Behold the Glory of the Garbage Plate
1:57

3.Behold the Glory of the Garbage Plate

4.
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
2:37

4.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava

5.
What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?
2:01

5.What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?

6.
This Tokyo Pub Toasts All the Monsters Who Battle Ultraman
2:42

6.This Tokyo Pub Toasts All the Monsters Who Battle Ultraman

7.
In Tanzania, a Garden That Feeds Bellies and Brains
3:25

7.In Tanzania, a Garden That Feeds Bellies and Brains

8.
Vienna’s Veggie Orchestra Literally Plays with Food
2:46

8.Vienna’s Veggie Orchestra Literally Plays with Food

9.
The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
2:17

9.The California Roll Was Invented in Canada

10.
The Risk Takers
41:10

10.The Risk Takers

11.
Sowing Seeds of Sustainability With Kid Chefs
3:19

11.Sowing Seeds of Sustainability With Kid Chefs

12.
Pick a Piece of Pickle Pie
2:48

12.Pick a Piece of Pickle Pie

13.
The World’s Most Expensive Cheese Is Made from ... Donkey Milk?
2:03

13.The World’s Most Expensive Cheese Is Made from ... Donkey Milk?

14.
The Poison Supper Club That Made Our Food Safe
2:15

14.The Poison Supper Club That Made Our Food Safe

15.
Dare to Eat the Philippines’ Delectable Woodworms
2:39

15.Dare to Eat the Philippines’ Delectable Woodworms

16.
This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
2:34

16.This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)

17.
A Taste So Sweet, a Smell So Rotten: The Pungent Joys of Durian
2:48

17.A Taste So Sweet, a Smell So Rotten: The Pungent Joys of Durian

18.
How to Eat Like a Hindu God
2:47

18.How to Eat Like a Hindu God

19.
Fear the Reaper: Breeding the World’s Hottest Pepper
3:19

19.Fear the Reaper: Breeding the World’s Hottest Pepper

20.
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
4:41

20.Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene

21.
Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
4:27

21.Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai

22.
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
2:19

22.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake

23.
A Farmers Market on Wheels in Chicago
2:53

23.A Farmers Market on Wheels in Chicago

24.
This Swiss Restaurant Is Built Into the Side of a Mountain
2:41

24.This Swiss Restaurant Is Built Into the Side of a Mountain

25.
Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
2:22

25.Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies

A Hot Dog Is Not a Sandwich. A Burrito Is.

What, exactly, is a sandwich? And who decides? The answer is a whole lot more complicated than you might expect. Between government regulatory agencies and internet chat rooms, deciding whether a burrito or a hot dog checks the “sandwich” box depends a lot on who you ask.

Location

East Lansing, MI, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:28
New Orleans’ Queen of Creole Cooking
Up Next
1:57
Behold the Glory of the Garbage Plate
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
2:01
What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?
Kaiju Sakaba: The Tokyo Pub Where 'Ultraman' Monsters Run Wild
Up Next
2:42
This Tokyo Pub Toasts All the Monsters Who Battle Ultraman
Up Next
3:25
In Tanzania, a Garden That Feeds Bellies and Brains
Up Next
2:46
Vienna’s Veggie Orchestra Literally Plays with Food
Up Next
2:17
The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
Up Next
41:10
The Risk Takers
Up Next
3:19
Sowing Seeds of Sustainability With Kid Chefs
Up Next
2:48
Pick a Piece of Pickle Pie
Up Next
2:03
The World’s Most Expensive Cheese Is Made from ... Donkey Milk?
Up Next
2:15
The Poison Supper Club That Made Our Food Safe
Up Next
2:39
Dare to Eat the Philippines’ Delectable Woodworms
Up Next
2:34
This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
Up Next
2:48
A Taste So Sweet, a Smell So Rotten: The Pungent Joys of Durian
Up Next
2:47
How to Eat Like a Hindu God
Up Next
3:19
Fear the Reaper: Breeding the World’s Hottest Pepper
Up Next
4:41
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
Up Next
4:27
Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
Up Next
2:19
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
Up Next
2:53
A Farmers Market on Wheels in Chicago
Up Next
2:41
This Swiss Restaurant Is Built Into the Side of a Mountain
Up Next
2:22
Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies

Related Stories

Up Next
2:31
The Sweetest Market in the World
Up Next
2:33
The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
Up Next
3:48
Helping the Homeless Through Farm-to-Table Training
Up Next
2:24
Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar
Up Next
3:36
Guatemala’s Food of the Gods
Up Next
2:33
Behold the Cornucopia of Budapest’s Great Market Hall
Up Next
3:08
Spicing Up Hungary For 200 Years
Up Next
2:30
Stop and Smell the (Fried) Flowers of Thailand
Up Next
2:57
For the Best Food in Bangkok, Try This Chef’s Home
Up Next
3:17
Thailand’s Floating Markets Serve Up a Feast on the Water
Up Next
2:18
Thailand’s Purple Noodles Offer a Tasty Tradition
Up Next
2:46
35 Generations of Brewing Korea’s Hanega Vinegar
Up Next
2:37
Making South Korea’s Secret Sauce
Up Next
2:34
From Farm to Cloud: Korean Air’s First-Class Secret Ingredients
Up Next
2:51
Why We Dunk Cookies in Milk
Up Next
3:52
A Spirited Journey to Kyoto’s Most Isolated Restaurant
Up Next
2:36
Keeping the Japanese Art of Candy Sculpting Alive
Up Next
2:26
Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
Up Next
2:50
These Bento Boxes Are Too Cute to Eat (Almost)
Up Next
2:36
A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
Up Next
2:34
Japan’s Radiant Delicacy
Learning to Cook From Grandmas Around the World
Up Next
6:58
Learning to Cook From Grandmas Around the World
Up Next
2:11
The Fishy Origins of Ketchup
Up Next
3:02
A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50
Up Next
2:24
This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!

Recommended Playlists

These Sandwiches Are Superb

14 videos | 23 min

latin america, peru, mexico, bolivia, argentina, chile, costa rica, ecuador, costa rica, cuba, dominicana

Stories from Latin America

63 videos | 161 min

In Pursuit Of

4 videos | 13 min

We Love You, Mom!

6 videos | 25 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN