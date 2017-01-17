Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'

2.Reclaiming Coal Country: From Abandoned Mines to Organic Farms
3.One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
4.Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
5.All Aboard the Lifeline Express
6.That Time Jimi Hendrix Opened for The Monkees
7.Posing for Inner Peace: The Yogi Practicing Body Acceptance
8.How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone
9.The New York Public Library Has a Human Google
10.How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
11.Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
12.This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
13.The Olympic Gold Medalist Working to End Drowning
14.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
15.Dub Master Med: Meet the French Voice of Eddie Murphy
16.Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
17.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
18.Back in the Saddle: A Paralyzed Rider's Mission to Become World Champion
19.Pretty, Big and Dancing
20.Untangling the Roots of Dominican Hair
21.The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
22.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
23.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
24.All Hands On Deck—Dealing Aces With the Kings of Cardistry
25.How Marilyn Monroe Inspired the Creation of ‘Twin Peaks’
You know Mario—who could forget the cheery “woo-hoos!” of Nintendo’s most beloved video game character? Now meet Charles Martinet, the voice behind the iconic mustachioed man. It turns out, Martinet not only voiced Mario, he also created the voices for Wario, Luigi and even Donkey Kong!
Location
1290 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USAFull Map
8 videos | 20 min
3 videos | 13 min
6 videos | 18 min
8 videos | 22 min