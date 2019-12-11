A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’

2.A Castle Dedicated to Christopher Columbus
In Terni, Italy, you'll find an architectural wonder that blends classical and medieval structures with surrealist and neo-mannerist elements. Once a Franciscan monastery, the idiosyncratic, dream-like site you’ll find today began with one man's vision. Known as La Scarzuola, the architect Tomaso Buzzi considered this unbalanced, whimsical set of buildings his autobiography in stone. Take a tour with us.
Location
05100 Terni, Province of Terni, ItalyFull Map
