Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares

Hidden in the town of Osawano, Japan is a sculpture garden with 800 lifelike statues of Buddhist deities alongside replicas of real people. Commissioned by Mutsuo Furukawa, this collection was recently re-discovered in 2016 by a photographer who stumbled upon the abandoned park. It is said that the people depicted were friends and family of Mutsuo; however, it is unclear whether or not they were aware of their stony clones.



