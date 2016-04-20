Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
3:40

2.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles

3.
Man-Made Lava for Explosive Experiments
2:27

3.Man-Made Lava for Explosive Experiments

4.
How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
3:24

4.How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion

5.
Surfing the Amazon River’s Endless Wave
2:00

5.Surfing the Amazon River’s Endless Wave

6.
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
2:35

6.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps

7.
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
2:19

7.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake

8.
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
1:57

8.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero

9.
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
2:19

9.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones

10.
Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
2:06

10.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle

11.
‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
2:41

11.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’

12.
A Love to the Moon and Back
3:35

12.A Love to the Moon and Back

13.
A Love Story for the Pages
2:38

13.A Love Story for the Pages

14.
The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
9:16

14.The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures

15.
Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
3:45

15.Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed

16.
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
3:50

16.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride

17.
Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
2:52

17.Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder

18.
Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies
2:55

18.Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies

19.
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
3:01

19.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore

20.
The Last Mermaids of Jeju
2:06

20.The Last Mermaids of Jeju

21.
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
2:35

21.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker

22.
Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
3:27

22.Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing

23.
Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
5:12

23.Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth

24.
They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
2:48

24.They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not

25.
How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
1:40

25.How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth

26.
Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
2:07

26.Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw

Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares

Hidden in the town of Osawano, Japan is a sculpture garden with 800 lifelike statues of Buddhist deities alongside replicas of real people. Commissioned by Mutsuo Furukawa, this collection was recently re-discovered in 2016 by a photographer who stumbled upon the abandoned park. It is said that the people depicted were friends and family of Mutsuo; however, it is unclear whether or not they were aware of their stony clones.

Note that if you purchase a product we recommend, Great Big Story may receive revenue. Everybody wins!

Profiles
Culture
Offbeat & Fun

Location

Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:40
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
Up Next
2:27
Man-Made Lava for Explosive Experiments
Up Next
3:24
How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
Up Next
2:00
Surfing the Amazon River’s Endless Wave
Up Next
2:35
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
Up Next
2:19
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
Up Next
1:57
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
Up Next
2:19
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
2:06
Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
Up Next
2:41
‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
Up Next
3:35
A Love to the Moon and Back
Up Next
2:38
A Love Story for the Pages
Up Next
9:16
The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
Up Next
3:45
Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
Up Next
3:50
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
2:55
Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:06
The Last Mermaids of Jeju
Up Next
2:35
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
Up Next
3:27
Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
Up Next
5:12
Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
Up Next
2:48
They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
Up Next
1:40
How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
Up Next
2:07
Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
Related Stories
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
1:18
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
Up Next
1:32
Exploring Game of Thrones’ Real-Life Dragonstone
Up Next
1:28
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
Up Next
3:09
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
Up Next
2:28
The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Giant Gyoza
Up Next
5:48
5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Takoyaki
Up Next
00:59
Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Yakisoba
Up Next
2:21
The Doctor Treating Patients With Laughter
Up Next
1:12
Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau
Up Next
2:28
The World’s Most Dangerous Cheese Gets Its Zest From Maggots
Up Next
2:28
Can a Drink a Day Keep the Doctor Away?
Up Next
3:56
Cooking With Poison in Japan
Up Next
1:08
Breaking Fast in Istanbul
Up Next
2:52
Going to Bat for the Environment
Up Next
4:13
Japan’s Town With No Waste
Up Next
2:22
Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
Up Next
2:22
The Journey to Japan’s Most Remote Ramen Shop
Up Next
2:58
How Chicano Lowrider Culture Found a Home in Japan
Up Next
3:31
In Japan, Repairing Buildings Without a Single Nail
Up Next
3:24
The Aluminum Ball Challenge’s Messy Beginnings
Up Next
3:53
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car

Recommended Playlists

Of Monsters and Men

10 videos | 25 min

The Movies: Then and Now

19 videos | 48 min

Masters at Work

5 videos | 10 min

For the Love of Animals

10 videos | 26 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:40
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
Up Next
2:27
Man-Made Lava for Explosive Experiments
Up Next
3:24
How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
Up Next
2:00
Surfing the Amazon River’s Endless Wave
Up Next
2:35
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
Up Next
2:19
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
Up Next
1:57
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
Up Next
2:19
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
2:06
Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
Up Next
2:41
‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
Up Next
3:35
A Love to the Moon and Back
Up Next
2:38
A Love Story for the Pages
Up Next
9:16
The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
Up Next
3:45
Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
Up Next
3:50
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
2:55
Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:06
The Last Mermaids of Jeju
Up Next
2:35
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
Up Next
3:27
Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
Up Next
5:12
Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
Up Next
2:48
They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
Up Next
1:40
How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
Up Next
2:07
Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN