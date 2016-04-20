Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares

2.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
3.Man-Made Lava for Explosive Experiments
4.How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
5.Surfing the Amazon River’s Endless Wave
6.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
7.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
8.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
9.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
10.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
11.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
12.A Love to the Moon and Back
13.A Love Story for the Pages
14.The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
15.Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
16.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
17.Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
18.Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies
19.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
20.The Last Mermaids of Jeju
21.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
22.Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
23.Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
24.They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
25.How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
26.Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
Hidden in the town of Osawano, Japan is a sculpture garden with 800 lifelike statues of Buddhist deities alongside replicas of real people. Commissioned by Mutsuo Furukawa, this collection was recently re-discovered in 2016 by a photographer who stumbled upon the abandoned park. It is said that the people depicted were friends and family of Mutsuo; however, it is unclear whether or not they were aware of their stony clones.
Location
Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USAFull Map
