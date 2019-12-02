Shalom Japan: Japanese and Jewish Cuisines Merge at this Brooklyn Restaurant

2.How New York City’s Delmonico’s Changed the Way Americans Dine
3.The Chef Bringing Native American Food to Your Table
4.The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn
5.Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient
6.Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon
7.A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
8.Japan’s Yamabushi Monks Endure Tough Training in the Mountains
9.Learning To Dance With Your Demons
10.Searching for Sacred Fruit in Italy
11.How Instant Ramen Became an Overnight Success
12.Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band
13.Preserving Ancient Flavors of Mexico
14.A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo
15.Chalk of Champions
16.Louisiana’s Cajun Sensation
17.Pounding Mochi with the Fastest Mochi Maker in Japan
18.The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
19.This Swiss Restaurant Is Built Into the Side of a Mountain
20.In Japan, This Black Vinegar Is Aged Like Wine
21.Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
22.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
23.This Swiss Hotel is Inside an Observatory
24.Living With 80,000 Birds to Make Bird Nest Soup
25.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
She is Japanese. He is Jewish. Together, they cook up all kinds of deliciousness. Meet Sawako Okochi and Aaron Israel. Their love for each other led to marriage, and their love of cooking led to Shalom Japan. The Brooklyn restaurant merges Japanese and Jewish culinary influences. On the menu? Matzoh ball ramen and a lox bowl version of chirashi.
