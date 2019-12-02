GBSLogoWithName
Shalom Japan: Japanese and Jewish Cuisines Merge at this Brooklyn Restaurant

She is Japanese. He is Jewish. Together, they cook up all kinds of deliciousness. Meet Sawako Okochi and Aaron Israel. Their love for each other led to marriage, and their love of cooking led to Shalom Japan. The Brooklyn restaurant merges Japanese and Jewish culinary influences. On the menu? Matzoh ball ramen and a lox bowl version of chirashi.

Food & Drink

Location

New York City, New York

