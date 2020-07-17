Quantcast
Video
How a Japanese Dancer Made a Place for Herself in Flamenco

Kayoko Nataka discovered flamenco dancing when she was a teenager in Japan. It became her passion, and she wanted to make a career out of it. But there were naysayers who didn’t think a Japanese dancer would be accepted in a dance world traditionally populated by Spanish performers. So what did Nataka do? She trained and trained and trained and fought for her place. And, today, she is a professional flamenco dancer living and working in Barcelona.

Culture

Location

Barcelona, Spain

