How a Japanese Dancer Made a Place for Herself in Flamenco

2.In Japan, Shaved Ice Goes Gourmet
3.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
4.The Eyes Have It: India’s Ancient Art of Kathakali
5.More Than a Dance: What It Takes to Be a Hula Champion
6.Freediving With Japan’s Pearl Divers
7.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
8.A Wikipaella Co-Founder Teaches Us the Right Way to Make Valencian Paella
9.Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
10.A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
11.Sumo Soup: Living Large With Chanko Nabe
12.How the Inclusive Art Project Transformed Old Silos into Towering Masterpieces
13.Whistling in the Wind: Preserving a Language Without Words
14.A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque
15.In Canada, a First Nations Artist Puts a New Spin on Techno Music
16.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
17.The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
18.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
19.True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
20.Keeping the Oven Burning for 293 Years
21.In Kyoto, This Master Swordsmith Pounds Iron Into Art
22.How One Woman Broke Japan’s Sake Ceiling to Become a Brewmaster
23.This Primeval Amphibian Has A Peppery Edge
24.Japan’s Town With No Waste
25.These Bento Boxes Are Too Cute to Eat (Almost)
Kayoko Nataka discovered flamenco dancing when she was a teenager in Japan. It became her passion, and she wanted to make a career out of it. But there were naysayers who didn’t think a Japanese dancer would be accepted in a dance world traditionally populated by Spanish performers. So what did Nataka do? She trained and trained and trained and fought for her place. And, today, she is a professional flamenco dancer living and working in Barcelona.
Location
Barcelona, SpainFull Map
200 videos | 641 min
10 videos | 25 min
7 videos | 21 min
3 videos | 12 min