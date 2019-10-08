The Oldest Tattooing Family in the World

2.The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand
3.How This Tattoo Artist Is Helping Others Heal From Trauma
4.France’s Long Tradition of Water Jousting
5.Preserving the Ancient Art of Shadow Puppetry
6.The Swiss Art of Papercutting
7.The Last of Switzerland’s Cowbell Makers
8.In the Age of Tinder, Ireland’s Matchmaker Still Makes Love Connections
9.The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
10.In Japan, This Black Vinegar Is Aged Like Wine
11.This Is the Price You Pay for Good Incense in Hong Kong
12.Why These Camels Swim in the Sea
13.It’s Called Hurling, It’s Irish and It’s the Fastest Game On Grass
14.Keeping the Flame Alight With the Last of the Lampists
15.How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
16.Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
17.Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
18.The Silent Film Star Who Invented the Turn Signal
19.This Book Has Served Up Delicious Fare for Centuries
20.Inking Her Own Story
21.The Monks of Mount Athos
22.Finding Balance in Korean Sword Making
23.This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!
24.Spouts of Fury: When Tea and Kung Fu Collide
25.The Subtle Art of Emography
Wasim Razzouk is a tattoo artist in Jerusalem’s Old City. Ink runs deep in his family. The Razzouks have been tattooing visitors to the Holy Land for 500 years (and in Egypt for 200 years before that). Christian pilgrims flock to Razzouk Tattoo to get a cross tattoo based on one of the designs on wooden stamps that have been in the Razzouk family for generations. Razzouk is honored to be entrusted to leave such a special mark on someone’s skin. “It’s almost like baptizing somebody, and that’s a big responsibility,” Razzouk says.
This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.
Location
Jerusalem, IsraelFull Map
18 videos | 55 min
2 videos | 6 min
4 videos | 13 min
2 videos | 7 min