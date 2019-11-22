South Korea’s Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival Is a Floating Festival of Light

Everyone is out at night in Jinju, South Korea, during a two-week period in the fall. No one wants to miss the Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival, which honors the nation’s fallen soldiers. At the heart of the event is a parade of lanterns floating on the Namgang River. The colorful creations resemble animals and national landmarks. There’s lots happening on land, too, including live performances, fountain displays and fireworks.