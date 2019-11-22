GBSLogoWithName
South Korea’s Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival Is a Floating Festival of Light

Everyone is out at night in Jinju, South Korea, during a two-week period in the fall. No one wants to miss the Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival, which honors the nation’s fallen soldiers. At the heart of the event is a parade of lanterns floating on the Namgang River. The colorful creations resemble animals and national landmarks. There’s lots happening on land, too, including live performances, fountain displays and fireworks.

Culture
Adventures

Location

Jinju, South Korea

