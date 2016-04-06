Throwing Paper Airplanes with the World Record Holder

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Most Detailed Paper Plane in the World
3:10

2.The Most Detailed Paper Plane in the World

3.
For Amputees, Reactivating the Sense of Touch
3:03

3.For Amputees, Reactivating the Sense of Touch

4.
Engineering the Most Annoying Sound Ever
2:01

4.Engineering the Most Annoying Sound Ever

5.
Building the World’s Largest Robot
3:11

5.Building the World’s Largest Robot

6.
The Horse and Buggy Fruit Sellers of Baltimore
2:08

6.The Horse and Buggy Fruit Sellers of Baltimore

7.
In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
9:44

7.In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library

8.
How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
2:46

8.How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need

9.
Snowboarding Without the Snow
2:51

9.Snowboarding Without the Snow

10.
Meet the Shortest Member of the Harlem Globetrotters
3:00

10.Meet the Shortest Member of the Harlem Globetrotters

11.
Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
3:06

11.Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History

12.
Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance
5:49

12.Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance

13.
How-Slow-Can-You-Go Horse Racing in Hokkaido
2:48

13.How-Slow-Can-You-Go Horse Racing in Hokkaido

14.
Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
2:39

14.Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served

15.
The Transgender Wrestling Champion Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others
3:10

15.The Transgender Wrestling Champion Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others

16.
Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home
3:58

16.Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home

17.
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
2:35

17.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker

18.
Tasting Taiwan’s Delectable Stinky Tofu
2:39

18.Tasting Taiwan’s Delectable Stinky Tofu

19.
There Are Clearly No Pizza Topping Rules in Sweden
2:32

19.There Are Clearly No Pizza Topping Rules in Sweden

20.
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
3:50

20.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride

21.
This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.
5:10

21.This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.

22.
The Humboldt Penguin Slides For Survival
1:13

22.The Humboldt Penguin Slides For Survival

23.
They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
2:48

23.They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not

24.
Why Drink Your Beer When You Can Swim in It?
1:45

24.Why Drink Your Beer When You Can Swim in It?

25.
A Message From Minnie Driver
0:56

25.A Message From Minnie Driver

Throwing Paper Airplanes with the World Record Holder

John Collins, the “Paper Airplane Guy,” studied origami and aerodynamics in a quest to design the world's most sophisticated paper projectiles. His record-breaking plane flew 226 feet. To Collins, paper airplanes aren't just for making a ruckus in class, they can teach us a lot about science. Buuuut class disruption is an added bonus.

Location

United States

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
3:10
The Most Detailed Paper Plane in the World
Up Next
3:03
For Amputees, Reactivating the Sense of Touch
Up Next
2:01
Engineering the Most Annoying Sound Ever
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
2:08
The Horse and Buggy Fruit Sellers of Baltimore
Up Next
9:44
In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
Up Next
2:46
How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
Up Next
2:51
Snowboarding Without the Snow
Jahmani Swanson Is the ‘Michael Jackson of Dwarf Basketball’
Up Next
3:00
Meet the Shortest Member of the Harlem Globetrotters
Up Next
3:06
Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
Kathryn Burns, Choreographer for ‘Key & Peele’ Finds the Funny in Dance
Up Next
5:49
Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance
Up Next
2:48
How-Slow-Can-You-Go Horse Racing in Hokkaido
Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
Up Next
2:39
Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
The Transgender Wrestler Nyla Rose Is Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others
Up Next
3:10
The Transgender Wrestling Champion Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others
Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home
Up Next
3:58
Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home
Up Next
2:35
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
Up Next
2:39
Tasting Taiwan’s Delectable Stinky Tofu
Up Next
2:32
There Are Clearly No Pizza Topping Rules in Sweden
Up Next
3:50
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
Up Next
5:10
This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.
Up Next
1:13
The Humboldt Penguin Slides For Survival
Up Next
2:48
They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
Up Next
1:45
Why Drink Your Beer When You Can Swim in It?
Up Next
0:56
A Message From Minnie Driver

Related Stories

Up Next
1:33
Explore Turkey’s Hidden Underground City
When Elvis was banned in the Soviet Union, music lovers found a clever way to listen to his music. Just wait till you hear these x-rays.
Up Next
2:29
How Soviet Music Lovers Hid Forbidden Music on X-Rays
Up Next
1:23
A Slithering Serpent In Search Of Survival
Up Next
1:55
The Youngest Female Monster Truck Driver Builds Her Own Rides
Up Next
1:36
A Desert Denizen Looks for a New Lease on Life
Up Next
2:41
Reinventing the Bicycle Wheel
Up Next
3:24
The Aluminum Ball Challenge’s Messy Beginnings
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
2:15
Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
Up Next
2:12
Deep Underground, the Coolest Club in Lebanon
Exploring Skiing’s Ancient Origins In Hemu Village, China
Up Next
2:27
Exploring Skiing’s Ancient Origins In Hemu Village, China
How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India
Up Next
3:11
How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India
Up Next
2:44
FROM DOWNTOWN: An Oral History of the 3-Point Shot With Ray Allen
Up Next
2:16
Reading and Rollin’
Up Next
2:21
55 Generations of Sake: One Family's Sacred Art
Up Next
3:40
Soaring Over Dubai With a Paralyzed Skydiver
Up Next
3:32
Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
tripes, pork, sausage, blood sausage, Portugal, Porto, traditional food, pork stomach
Up Next
3:11
A Brotherhood in Portugal United by a Love of Tripes
Up Next
3:20
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
Up Next
2:48
Living With 80,000 Birds to Make Bird Nest Soup
Up Next
2:54
Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
Up Next
2:47
Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team
Up Next
2:03
A View from Germany’s Bastei Bridge
Up Next
1:06
Delhi: Moonglet
Up Next
6:05
Am I a Man?

Recommended Playlists

Under the Sea

10 videos | 29 min

latin america, peru, mexico, bolivia, argentina, chile, costa rica, ecuador, costa rica, cuba, dominicana

Stories from Latin America

63 videos | 161 min

Of Monsters and Men

10 videos | 25 min

Traveling The World With Style

5 videos | 14 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN