Throwing Paper Airplanes with the World Record Holder

2.The Most Detailed Paper Plane in the World
3.For Amputees, Reactivating the Sense of Touch
4.Engineering the Most Annoying Sound Ever
5.Building the World’s Largest Robot
6.The Horse and Buggy Fruit Sellers of Baltimore
7.In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
8.How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
9.Snowboarding Without the Snow
10.Meet the Shortest Member of the Harlem Globetrotters
11.Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
12.Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance
13.How-Slow-Can-You-Go Horse Racing in Hokkaido
14.Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
15.The Transgender Wrestling Champion Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others
16.Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home
17.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
18.Tasting Taiwan’s Delectable Stinky Tofu
19.There Are Clearly No Pizza Topping Rules in Sweden
20.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
21.This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.
22.The Humboldt Penguin Slides For Survival
23.They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
24.Why Drink Your Beer When You Can Swim in It?
25.A Message From Minnie Driver
John Collins, the “Paper Airplane Guy,” studied origami and aerodynamics in a quest to design the world's most sophisticated paper projectiles. His record-breaking plane flew 226 feet. To Collins, paper airplanes aren't just for making a ruckus in class, they can teach us a lot about science. Buuuut class disruption is an added bonus.
