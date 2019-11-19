GBSLogoWithName
Video
Jojo Gomez Embraces Her Curves and Encourages Others to Do the Same

Jojo Gomez is a kinetic, animated dancer. There is an electricity in the air when she performs, which is why it’s hard to believe she was ever down on herself. There was a time when Gomez struggled with body image issues. After she embraced her curves, she made her own dreams come true. Today, Gomez is a dance world star who choreographs routines for celebrities like Demi Lovato, Tinashe and the Backstreet Boys, while making time to mentor up-and-coming talent.



Love dance? We’re stepping up for you in a big way. In our new series “Making Moves,” we’re putting the spotlight on some of the world’s most creative dancers and choreographers.

Profiles
Culture
Origins

Location

Los Angeles, California

Full Map
