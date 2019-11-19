Jojo Gomez Embraces Her Curves and Encourages Others to Do the Same

Jojo Gomez is a kinetic, animated dancer. There is an electricity in the air when she performs, which is why it’s hard to believe she was ever down on herself. There was a time when Gomez struggled with body image issues. After she embraced her curves, she made her own dreams come true. Today, Gomez is a dance world star who choreographs routines for celebrities like Demi Lovato, Tinashe and the Backstreet Boys, while making time to mentor up-and-coming talent.



Love dance? We’re stepping up for you in a big way. In our new series “Making Moves,” we’re putting the spotlight on some of the world’s most creative dancers and choreographers.