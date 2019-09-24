France’s Long Tradition of Water Jousting

2.Preserving the Ancient Art of Shadow Puppetry
3.The Swiss Art of Papercutting
4.Escape to China’s Land of the Yellow Dragon
5.The Last of Switzerland’s Cowbell Makers
6.Float Along Colombia’s Rainbow River
7.In the Age of Tinder, Ireland’s Matchmaker Still Makes Love Connections
8.The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
9.In Japan, This Black Vinegar Is Aged Like Wine
10.In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
11.This Is the Price You Pay for Good Incense in Hong Kong
12.Why These Camels Swim in the Sea
13.It’s Called Hurling, It’s Irish and It’s the Fastest Game On Grass
14.Keeping the Flame Alight With the Last of the Lampists
15.How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
16.Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
17.Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
18.The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis
19.Channel Your Inner Knight with the Ultimate Combat Sport
20.In Iran, Making Rose Water Is a Family Tradition
21.Love Mac ‘n’ Cheese? Thank Our Third President
22.Dub Master Med: Meet the French Voice of Eddie Murphy
23.The Silent Film Star Who Invented the Turn Signal
24.These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
25.This Book Has Served Up Delicious Fare for Centuries
If you’ve read about King Arthur and his knights, or even watched “Game of Thrones,” you know what jousting is. But have you heard of water jousting? Think next-level jousting over a body of water. Horses are replaced by boats, and jousters don’t wear any armor—all they have to protect themselves is a small shield. Water jousting is a tradition in the harbor city of Sète, France, that goes back to 1666. Robert Bancilhon, 75, learned the sport from his father and passed it on to his son, Christophe.
This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.
Location
Sète, FranceFull Map
4 videos | 12 min
3 videos | 10 min
3 videos | 8 min
3 videos | 13 min