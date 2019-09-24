GBSLogoWithName
Video
France’s Long Tradition of Water Jousting

If you’ve read about King Arthur and his knights, or even watched “Game of Thrones,” you know what jousting is. But have you heard of water jousting? Think next-level jousting over a body of water. Horses are replaced by boats, and jousters don’t wear any armor—all they have to protect themselves is a small shield. Water jousting is a tradition in the harbor city of Sète, France, that goes back to 1666. Robert Bancilhon, 75, learned the sport from his father and passed it on to his son, Christophe.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Origins

Location

Sète, France

