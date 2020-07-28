The Same Genius Scientist Invented Cool Whip, Pop Rocks, Tang and Jell-O

2.Desserts Around the World, From Chicken Pudding to Cake-On-a-Spit
3.Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
4.The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis
5.The True Story Behind the Iconic Kit Kat Jingle
6.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
7.The Secret Service’s Forensic Ink-vestigators
8.How One Man Built His Own Spacesuit
9.The Man of 1,000 Insect Stings
10.Nurturing the Next Generation of Scientists in Thailand
11.These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing
12.Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
13.Blowing Up Stereotypes With a Chemistry Professor
14.This Backward Snail Just Wants to Find Love
15.How Tootsie Rolls Saved the Troops
16.Exploring Nature's Highs and Lows
17.Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
18.The Cloud Piano | That's Amazing
19.This Accidental Snow Guardian Tracked Snowfall for 40 Winters
20.Explaining the Science of Soil
21.Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
22.How CERN Is Uncovering the Secrets of Our Universe
23.How Sea Lions Are Inspiring the Future of Underwater Transport
24.The Traveling Telescope Inspiring Africa’s Next Astronomers
25.How Alan Alda Is Helping Scientists Translate Jargon
William A. Mitchell was the greatest junk food chemist to ever live. Yes, that’s quite a declaration. But this is the man who invented Cool Whip, Pop Rocks, Tang and Jell-O during his more than three-decade career at General Foods. Mitchell passed away in 2004, leaving behind a legacy of innovation in the food space. And questions, too. Like, is it true that Pop Rocks mixed with soda can make your stomach explode? Marvin J. Rudolph, who worked with Mitchell, settles the matter once and for all. He also shares surprising stories about the scientist who sent Tang into space.
3 videos | 8 min
5 videos | 17 min
4 videos | 14 min
4 videos | 13 min