The Same Genius Scientist Invented Cool Whip, Pop Rocks, Tang and Jell-O

William A. Mitchell was the greatest junk food chemist to ever live. Yes, that’s quite a declaration. But this is the man who invented Cool Whip, Pop Rocks, Tang and Jell-O during his more than three-decade career at General Foods. Mitchell passed away in 2004, leaving behind a legacy of innovation in the food space. And questions, too. Like, is it true that Pop Rocks mixed with soda can make your stomach explode? Marvin J. Rudolph, who worked with Mitchell, settles the matter once and for all. He also shares surprising stories about the scientist who sent Tang into space.