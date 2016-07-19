Just Add Water | A Great Big Film

This is the story of how a tiny, magical creature was transformed into a cultural phenomenon by inventor, marketing genius and complicated eccentric Harold von Braunhut. Full of fun facts (both charming and disturbing), this breezy, colorful short film is about a half-century of marketing directly to children, the force of nostalgia in pop culture, and an unlikely meeting of flim-flam and hard science. A film by Penny Lane.

This Great Big Film was made in collaboration with our friends at CNN Films.