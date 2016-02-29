Just Call Him The ‘Time Lord’

2.In Japan, Seniors Step Up to Bat
3.How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
4.An Elegant Gazelle Fights Off Extinction
5.These Kung Fu Nuns Break Bricks With Their Bare Hands
6.Believe Us, You’ve Never Seen a Clam Like This
7.Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
8.Uncovering the Mystery of the Magic 8 Ball
9.Quintron: The Sunrise Sessions
10.Inside the Network of Mormon Moms Fighting for Their LGBTQ Children
11.Your Favorite Japanese Dish Isn’t Japanese
12.The Last Steps | Trailer
13.America's Longest Snake Slithers for Cover
14.Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
15.Riding Silk: Swimming with Horses in Jamaica
16.The World’s Only Scaled Mammal Is ADORABLE
17.The Wee Welsh Town of Weird Sports
18.Back in the Saddle: A Paralyzed Rider's Mission to Become World Champion
19.Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
20.Paralyzed Cyclist Rides on Toward One Million Miles
21.Bohemian Badass: The Man Who Escaped the Iron Curtain in a DIY Plane
22.Paris: Za’atar Flatbread
23.A Masterpiece in the Making: Thailand’s Sanctuary of Truth
24.Walking in the Footsteps of the Cherokee Nation
25.‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
Think your job is stressful? Try being the person in charge of time for the entire United States. With a single slip-up, you could cause the entire population’s cell phones, internet and major technology to completely go down. But don’t worry, time is in good hands. Specifically those of Judah Levine, who makes sure time keeps on ticking.
In 1969, Levine joined the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the government agency that handles the measurements and standards used all over the country. One of the most important of those things is time, something that Levine and his colleagues helped to perfect when he first joined. After developing a software and hardware system to accurately keep time, Levine became known as the “time lord.” In 1993, Judah created the Internet Time Service, which coordinates time on all computers, phones, televisions and anything else you can connect online.
Among the other projects he completes at NIST, Levine and his team make sure the atomic clocks are all working correctly and essentially keep time going the way we know it. When he’s not making sure time is going, he’s also a professor of physics at the University of Colorado-Boulder.
Location
100 Bureau Dr, Gaithersburg, MD 20899, USAFull Map
9 videos | 23 min
6 videos | 16 min
8 videos | 30 min
2 videos | 2 min