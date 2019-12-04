GBSLogoWithName
Video
This Former Militarized Zone Is Now Home to Berlin’s Bearpit Karaoke

This stretch of land in Berlin was once a militarized zone separating East and West Berlin, dotted with watchtowers and guard dogs. Today, it’s a beautiful public park where people gather every Sunday to sing karaoke in an outdoor amphitheater. Joe Hatchiban, who came to Berlin from Dublin, founded Bearpit Karaoke in 2009, and the event is still going strong a decade later. Amateur singers from all around the world perform in front of an audience that can grow as large as 2,000 people.

This Great Big Story was made possible by the German National Tourist Board and HanseMerkur Travel Insurance.

Offbeat & Fun

Location

Berlin, Germany

