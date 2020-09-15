A World Champion Weightlifter Shares Her Mental Health Journey

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
2:46

2.Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders

3.
How a 10-Year-Old Powerlifter Broke Records Held By Adults
3:14

3.How a 10-Year-Old Powerlifter Broke Records Held By Adults

4.
How the Knitting Psychiatrist Interweaves Art and Healing
3:18

4.How the Knitting Psychiatrist Interweaves Art and Healing

5.
True Grit: Training for Tug of War
2:21

5.True Grit: Training for Tug of War

6.
This Sprinter Wants to be the First American Amputee in the Olympics
5:16

6.This Sprinter Wants to be the First American Amputee in the Olympics

7.
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
2:35

7.Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women

8.
How Equine Therapy Helps Veterans Cope With PTSD
4:14

8.How Equine Therapy Helps Veterans Cope With PTSD

9.
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
2:24

9.Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian

10.
Claressa: Fighting to Stay on Top
9:06

10.Claressa: Fighting to Stay on Top

11.
An Olympic Runner Connects with Her Family and Her Sport in Greece
8:34

11.An Olympic Runner Connects with Her Family and Her Sport in Greece

12.
Surviving the Race from Hell
3:47

12.Surviving the Race from Hell

13.
Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA
2:48

13.Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA

14.
What It Feels Like to Slide Downhill at 90 M.P.H.
1:47

14.What It Feels Like to Slide Downhill at 90 M.P.H.

15.
Two Sisters, Two Flags
2:19

15.Two Sisters, Two Flags

16.
Meet Kenya’s Only Ice Hockey Team
2:16

16.Meet Kenya’s Only Ice Hockey Team

17.
Inside the Fierce Competition of Professional Foosball
2:33

17.Inside the Fierce Competition of Professional Foosball

18.
This Olympian Overcame Cancer and a Broken Neck to Stay in the Game
1:57

18.This Olympian Overcame Cancer and a Broken Neck to Stay in the Game

19.
Tale of Tall Boy: The Origin of the Inflatable Man
1:32

19.Tale of Tall Boy: The Origin of the Inflatable Man

20.
The Olympic Gold Medalist Working to End Drowning
2:15

20.The Olympic Gold Medalist Working to End Drowning

21.
It’s Hockey, But Underwater
02:14

21.It’s Hockey, But Underwater

22.
Behind The Mask of the World's Coolest Fencer
2:08

22.Behind The Mask of the World's Coolest Fencer

23.
This Female Wrestler Is Redefining Strong
2:34

23.This Female Wrestler Is Redefining Strong

24.
Flying Off Mountains With an Olympic Ski Jumper
2:23

24.Flying Off Mountains With an Olympic Ski Jumper

25.
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
3:27

25.The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet

A World Champion Weightlifter Shares Her Mental Health Journey

Kate Nye is one of the top weightlifters today, winning world championships and breaking records. She’s also one of Team USA’s brightest hopes for the Olympics. But through it all, she has struggled with her mental health. In 2019, she was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder. Nye went public with her diagnosis, wanting to erase the stigma attached to the way we talk about mental health.

Location

Berkley, Michigan

Full Map
Up Next
Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
Up Next
2:46
Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
Up Next
3:14
How a 10-Year-Old Powerlifter Broke Records Held By Adults
How the Knitting Psychiatrist Interweaves Art and Healing
Up Next
3:18
How the Knitting Psychiatrist Interweaves Art and Healing
Up Next
2:21
True Grit: Training for Tug of War
Up Next
5:16
This Sprinter Wants to be the First American Amputee in the Olympics
Up Next
2:35
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
How Equine Therapy Helps Veterans Cope With PTSD
Up Next
4:14
How Equine Therapy Helps Veterans Cope With PTSD
Up Next
2:24
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
Up Next
9:06
Claressa: Fighting to Stay on Top
An Olympic Runner Connects with Her Family and Her Sport in Greece
Up Next
8:34
An Olympic Runner Connects with Her Family and Her Sport in Greece
athletes, marathon, race, sports, james sullivan, cartoon, speed, cuba
Up Next
3:47
Surviving the Race from Hell
Up Next
2:48
Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA
Up Next
1:47
What It Feels Like to Slide Downhill at 90 M.P.H.
Up Next
2:19
Two Sisters, Two Flags
Up Next
2:16
Meet Kenya’s Only Ice Hockey Team
Up Next
2:33
Inside the Fierce Competition of Professional Foosball
Up Next
1:57
This Olympian Overcame Cancer and a Broken Neck to Stay in the Game
Up Next
1:32
Tale of Tall Boy: The Origin of the Inflatable Man
Up Next
2:15
The Olympic Gold Medalist Working to End Drowning
Up Next
02:14
It’s Hockey, But Underwater
Up Next
2:08
Behind The Mask of the World's Coolest Fencer
Up Next
2:34
This Female Wrestler Is Redefining Strong
Up Next
2:23
Flying Off Mountains With an Olympic Ski Jumper
Up Next
3:27
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet

Related Stories

Up Next
3:25
Out of Tragedy in Orlando, Love Rises, With Jay Shetty
Behind Georgia’s 8,000-Year-Old Winemaking Tradition
Up Next
2:30
Behind Georgia’s 8,000-Year-Old Winemaking Tradition
Organ Stop Pizza: Arizona Pizza Shop is Home to the World’s Largest Wurlitzer Organ
Up Next
3:17
This Arizona Pizza Shop Is Home to the World’s Largest Wurlitzer Organ
Up Next
1:11
Breaking Fast in Tunisia
Up Next
3:36
Hip-Hop’s Cross-Stitch Gawd
Up Next
1:21
An Alpine Lizard? Meet the Guthega Skink
Up Next
3:44
The Snake Catchers of Bangkok
Up Next
1:37
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
Up Next
0:56
A Sneak Peek At 'The Instigators'
Up Next
2:18
Monstrous Tales: Meet the Man Behind 'Grave Digger'
Up Next
2:51
Spoken Without Words: Poetry With ASL SLAM
How a Japanese Dancer Made a Place for Herself in Flamenco
Up Next
3:06
How a Japanese Dancer Made a Place for Herself in Flamenco
Up Next
2:24
Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
Up Next
2:34
This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
Up Next
2:57
For the Best Food in Bangkok, Try This Chef’s Home
Up Next
1:34
Stuff Your Mouth Full of Grapes: How the World Rings In the New Year
Up Next
1:06
Delhi: Fruit Kulfi
Up Next
2:40
Passing the Ball: How a Basketball Star Built a Legacy in his Hometown
Up Next
3:08
You Won’t Find These Surprising Cocktails Anywhere But Singapore
Up Next
2:07
Champion for a Cause: Competing for the First Olympic Refugee Team
Up Next
3:48
Helping the Homeless Through Farm-to-Table Training
Up Next
2:07
What it Feels Like to Dive Off a Cliff
Up Next
2:09
How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
Why the San Nicolas Cookie Is Legendary in the Philippines
Up Next
2:56
Why the San Nicolas Cookie Is Legendary in the Philippines
Up Next
21:20
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 4

Recommended Playlists

Co-Processing

4 videos | 11 min

Problem Solvers

3 videos | 5 min

Sky Is Not the Limit

5 videos | 14 min

Explore Azerbaijan

2 videos | 5 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.