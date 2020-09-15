A World Champion Weightlifter Shares Her Mental Health Journey

Kate Nye is one of the top weightlifters today, winning world championships and breaking records. She’s also one of Team USA’s brightest hopes for the Olympics. But through it all, she has struggled with her mental health. In 2019, she was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder. Nye went public with her diagnosis, wanting to erase the stigma attached to the way we talk about mental health.