This All-Female Japanese Pop-Punk Band Is Challenging Beauty Standards

In Japan, female beauty standards have been influenced by the idea of “kawaii,” or “cute.” But the members of the all-female Japanese pop-punk band CHAI don’t buy into it. The quartet has coined the more inclusive term “neo-kawaii” and embraces all women as uniquely beautiful, imperfections and all.

Location

Tokyio, Japan

