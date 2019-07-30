Enter Kenya’s Rose Oasis

2.This California Prison Teaches Inmates to Dive Deep
3.Man-Made Lava for Explosive Experiments
4.How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
5.In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
6.The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
7.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
8.The Ghost Army That Helped Defeat Hitler
9.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
10.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
11.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
12.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
13.A Love to the Moon and Back
14.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
15.The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
16.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
17.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
18.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
19.Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
20.Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies
21.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
22. Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
23.The Last Mermaids of Jeju
24.A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love
25.Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
26.The Teenager Schooling World Leaders on Climate Change
Some of the best roses in the world bloom in Kenya. While the country is widely known for its scenic national parks and wildlife reserves, it’s also a major flower producer. Winnie Gathonie Njonge is the production manager at Nini Flowers, which sits on the shores of Lake Naivasha. She knows all there is about growing perfect roses and oversees the harvesting of 300,000 to 450,000 a day. “The ultimate goal of growing roses is to make other people happy,” she says. It brings her joy to know the roses she cultivates are sent to the United States, Japan and other countries, spreading love and beauty all over the world.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Kenya Tourism.
Location
Lake Naivasha, KenyaFull Map
8 videos | 20 min
17 videos | 47 min
10 videos | 25 min
4 videos | 14 min