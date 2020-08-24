Meet the Voice of Batman

2.The Voice of Hollywood in Communist Romania
3.Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
4.Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas
5.This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
6.The Sound of the Funny: The Vocal Chord Wiz Behind ‘Doug’s’ Theme Beat
7.A Love to the Moon and Back
8.Black Voices Speak Their Truth: What They Wish You Knew
9.The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
10.Geeking Out With Actor Dante Basco from “Hook” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
11.This Man Voiced All Your Favorite Nickelodeon Cartoons
12.This Is Where Hollywood Gets Their Cars
13.Bukchon Hanok Village: Seoul’s Aristocratic Neighborhood
14.The Legendary Voice Behind Movie Trailers
15.Countertenor John Holiday Sings the Highest of High Notes
16.This Theater Has Been Screening the Same Movie for Over 24 Years
17.The City of Swords
18.The Actress Who Changed Television (and NASA) Forever
19.How Curious George Escaped Nazi Germany
20.She’s 90 and a Space Archaeologist, All Thanks to a TED Talk
21.The Legend of Falkor: Remembering Your Favorite Voice from the ‘80s
22.An Artist Draws on Peru’s Past and Present
23.Making Holocaust Archives Available to Everyone
24.Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons
25.Connecting with Ghana’s Past and Present
For nearly three decades, voiceover actor Kevin Conroy has been the voice of (animated) Batman. He has voiced almost every iteration of Batman in cartoons, animated movies or video games. Conroy began his career as a theater actor, attending Julliard, a prestigious acting school in New York City. He studied alongside heavyweights Robin Williams, Kelsey Grammer and more. Conroy would go on to perform on Broadway and off-Broadway when his agent called him about auditioning for the role of Batman in a new animated show. During the audition Kevin was able to use his theater background to manifest one of the most memorable voices in cartoon history.
15 videos | 26 min
9 videos | 28 min
22 videos | 68 min
2 videos | 5 min