Meet the Voice of Batman

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Voice of Hollywood in Communist Romania
3:05

2.The Voice of Hollywood in Communist Romania

3.
Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
2:48

3.Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing

4.
Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas
2:45

4.Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas

5.
This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
4:43

5.This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice

6.
The Sound of the Funny: The Vocal Chord Wiz Behind ‘Doug’s’ Theme Beat
3:10

6.The Sound of the Funny: The Vocal Chord Wiz Behind ‘Doug’s’ Theme Beat

7.
A Love to the Moon and Back
3:35

7.A Love to the Moon and Back

8.
Black Voices Speak Their Truth: What They Wish You Knew
6:39

8.Black Voices Speak Their Truth: What They Wish You Knew

9.
The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
1:45

9.The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’

10.
Geeking Out With Actor Dante Basco from “Hook” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
4:20

10.Geeking Out With Actor Dante Basco from “Hook” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender”

11.
This Man Voiced All Your Favorite Nickelodeon Cartoons
2:08

11.This Man Voiced All Your Favorite Nickelodeon Cartoons

12.
This Is Where Hollywood Gets Their Cars
3:44

12.This Is Where Hollywood Gets Their Cars

13.
Bukchon Hanok Village: Seoul’s Aristocratic Neighborhood
1:00

13.Bukchon Hanok Village: Seoul’s Aristocratic Neighborhood

14.
The Legendary Voice Behind Movie Trailers
3:12

14.The Legendary Voice Behind Movie Trailers

15.
Countertenor John Holiday Sings the Highest of High Notes
5:31

15.Countertenor John Holiday Sings the Highest of High Notes

16.
This Theater Has Been Screening the Same Movie for Over 24 Years
5:41

16.This Theater Has Been Screening the Same Movie for Over 24 Years

17.
The City of Swords
3:38

17.The City of Swords

18.
The Actress Who Changed Television (and NASA) Forever
2:57

18.The Actress Who Changed Television (and NASA) Forever

19.
How Curious George Escaped Nazi Germany
2:34

19.How Curious George Escaped Nazi Germany

20.
She’s 90 and a Space Archaeologist, All Thanks to a TED Talk
6:01

20.She’s 90 and a Space Archaeologist, All Thanks to a TED Talk

21.
The Legend of Falkor: Remembering Your Favorite Voice from the ‘80s
2:23

21.The Legend of Falkor: Remembering Your Favorite Voice from the ‘80s

22.
An Artist Draws on Peru’s Past and Present
6:22

22.An Artist Draws on Peru’s Past and Present

23.
Making Holocaust Archives Available to Everyone
4:05

23.Making Holocaust Archives Available to Everyone

24.
Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons
2:59

24.Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons

25.
Connecting with Ghana’s Past and Present
1:06

25.Connecting with Ghana’s Past and Present

Meet the Voice of Batman

For nearly three decades, voiceover actor Kevin Conroy has been the voice of (animated) Batman. He has voiced almost every iteration of Batman in cartoons, animated movies or video games. Conroy began his career as a theater actor, attending Julliard, a prestigious acting school in New York City. He studied alongside heavyweights Robin Williams, Kelsey Grammer and more. Conroy would go on to perform on Broadway and off-Broadway when his agent called him about auditioning for the role of Batman in a new animated show. During the audition Kevin was able to use his theater background to manifest one of the most memorable voices in cartoon history.

Offbeat & Fun
Profiles
Up Next
Up Next
3:05
The Voice of Hollywood in Communist Romania
Up Next
2:48
Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
Up Next
2:45
Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas
Up Next
4:43
This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
Up Next
3:10
The Sound of the Funny: The Vocal Chord Wiz Behind ‘Doug’s’ Theme Beat
Up Next
3:35
A Love to the Moon and Back
Black Voices Speak Their Truth: What They Wish You Knew
Up Next
6:39
Black Voices Speak Their Truth: What They Wish You Knew
Up Next
1:45
The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
Up Next
4:20
Geeking Out With Actor Dante Basco from “Hook” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
Up Next
2:08
This Man Voiced All Your Favorite Nickelodeon Cartoons
Cinema Vehicles Supplies the Cars That Star in Hollywood Movies
Up Next
3:44
This Is Where Hollywood Gets Their Cars
Bukchon Hanok Village: Seoul’s Aristocratic Neighborhood
Up Next
1:00
Bukchon Hanok Village: Seoul’s Aristocratic Neighborhood
Up Next
3:12
The Legendary Voice Behind Movie Trailers
This Musician Can Sing the Highest of High Notes
Up Next
5:31
Countertenor John Holiday Sings the Highest of High Notes
India’s Maratha Mandir Theater Has Been Screening DDLJ for Over 24 Years
Up Next
5:41
This Theater Has Been Screening the Same Movie for Over 24 Years
Up Next
3:38
The City of Swords
Up Next
2:57
The Actress Who Changed Television (and NASA) Forever
Up Next
2:34
How Curious George Escaped Nazi Germany
Up Next
6:01
She’s 90 and a Space Archaeologist, All Thanks to a TED Talk
Up Next
2:23
The Legend of Falkor: Remembering Your Favorite Voice from the ‘80s
Drawing on Peru’s Past and Present
Up Next
6:22
An Artist Draws on Peru’s Past and Present
arolsen archives, arolsen, holocaust, ancestry
Up Next
4:05
Making Holocaust Archives Available to Everyone
Up Next
2:59
Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons
Connecting with Ghana’s Past and Present
Up Next
1:06
Connecting with Ghana’s Past and Present

Related Stories

athletes, marathon, race, sports, james sullivan, cartoon, speed, cuba
Up Next
3:47
Surviving the Race from Hell
In Azerbaijan, Meykhana Poets Battle in Pubs and at Parties
Up Next
2:23
In Azerbaijan, Meykhana Poets Battle in Pubs and at Parties
Up Next
1:47
Exploring Europe’s Largest Synagogue
Up Next
3:05
Pisco: The Spirit of Peru
Up Next
2:01
Passing Down Ancient Stories Through Song
Harvesting Guitars From the Bones of New York City
Up Next
1:48
Harvesting Guitars From the Bones of New York City
Up Next
3:17
The Most Famous Actor You’ve Never Seen
Up Next
2:21
The Doctor Treating Patients With Laughter
Up Next
1:17
Step Through the Largest Book in the World
vintage, 1993, 90s, 90's, the weekend, TV Guide
Up Next
2:41
Remember When: A Weekend in 1993
cherokee, trail, hiking, native american
Up Next
4:03
Walking in the Footsteps of the Cherokee Nation
Up Next
3:36
Sleep Paralysis: A Waking Nightmare
Up Next
3:38
This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
Up Next
1:17
In Iran, A Village Among Volcanic Rocks
Up Next
1:32
Budapest’s Bastion With a View
Up Next
1:26
Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
Up Next
1:33
A Stepwell Fit For a King, Built By a Queen
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
2:06
Dub Master Med: Meet the French Voice of Eddie Murphy
Up Next
3:13
The Puppeteer Behind ‘Star Wars’
Up Next
3:36
Actor With Autism Takes Center Stage
Up Next
3:26
Roll Deep in Soviet-Era Military Tanks
Up Next
1:14
The Valley of Tombs
Up Next
2:41
Crafting the Perfect Sound
Up Next
1:57
The Inventor of Cruise Control Couldn’t See

Recommended Playlists

These Sandwiches Are Superb

15 videos | 26 min

Like You Wouldn’t Believe

9 videos | 28 min

Masters of Japanese Craft

22 videos | 68 min

Explore Azerbaijan

2 videos | 5 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
4:05
The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
Up Next
3:22
What It Takes to Be a Yo-Yo Master
Up Next
2:24
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
Up Next
2:04
The Role of a Lifetime: Playing the Same Character for 60 Years
Up Next
3:49
Island of One: The Keeper of the Lighthouse
Up Next
2:36
Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
Up Next
3:17
The Ivy League of Auctioneering
Up Next
3:07
Singing the Tokyo Blues
Up Next
2:10
The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
Up Next
2:22
At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
2:18
L.A.’s Best Indian Food Is in This Gas Station
Up Next
2:22
Going for the Jugular With Combat Juggling
Up Next
2:28
The Model Shipbuilder Carrying on Macao’s Proud Seafaring Tradition
Up Next
1:13
The Humboldt Penguin Slides For Survival
This “Halloween” Mega Fan Built His Own Replica of Michael Myers’s House
Up Next
3:08
This “Halloween” Mega Fan Built His Own Replica of Michael Myers’s House
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
2:12
The Legend Of 'Legends Of The Hidden Temple'
Up Next
1:22
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
Up Next
3:47
Mukbang With Millions: Inside the World of Livestream Eating
The Voice Behind a New Generation of Video Games
Up Next
4:06
The Voice Behind a New Generation of Video Games
Up Next
1:33
A Stepwell Fit For a King, Built By a Queen
Up Next
3:59
Searching for Bigfoot in the Oregon Woods
Up Next
3:12
The Iconic ‘Seinfeld’ Theme Song Was Totally Improvised
Up Next
2:57
Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.