Meet the Voice Behind Cyborg, Aqualad and “Lion King’s” Rafiki

You’ve heard Khary Payton say “Booyah!” at least a million times if you’re a fan of “Teen Titans Go!” Payton plays Cyborg on the animated series. He is also known for voicing both Aqualad and Black Manta in the DC Comics series “Young Justice” as well as Rafiki from “The Lion King.” One of Hollywood’s busiest voiceover actors tells us how being loud and exuberant worked in his favor at his first voiceover audition. He also explains how his background in Shakespearean theater informs the onscreen role he is most famous for—King Ezekiel from “The Walking Dead.”

Culture
Profiles
