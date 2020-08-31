Meet the Voice Behind Cyborg, Aqualad and “Lion King’s” Rafiki

2.Meet the Voice of Batman
3.A Love to the Moon and Back
4.Black Voices Speak Their Truth: What They Wish You Knew
5.Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons
6.Turning Science Fiction Into Robotic Realities
7.Creating a Supercar from Scratch
8.This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
9.A Man, A Van, A Plan: Albuquerque’s Fight Against Homelessness
10.The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
11.The Legendary Voice Behind Movie Trailers
12.Two Humps are Better Than One: Behold the Bactrian Camel
13.The Chili Cutters of China
14.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
15.The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
16.Welcome to One of the World’s Largest Model Train Sets
17.Ethiopia’s Tech Queen Is Educating the Next Generation
18.In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
19.Crawling The Canopy For Survival With The Red Panda
20.Riding (Horses) for Compton
21.She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins
22.How Coronavirus Has Changed Lives Around the World
23.This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.
24.Bringing Justice to the Streets with Bike Batman
25.The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
You’ve heard Khary Payton say “Booyah!” at least a million times if you’re a fan of “Teen Titans Go!” Payton plays Cyborg on the animated series. He is also known for voicing both Aqualad and Black Manta in the DC Comics series “Young Justice” as well as Rafiki from “The Lion King.” One of Hollywood’s busiest voiceover actors tells us how being loud and exuberant worked in his favor at his first voiceover audition. He also explains how his background in Shakespearean theater informs the onscreen role he is most famous for—King Ezekiel from “The Walking Dead.”
9 videos | 26 min
13 videos | 31 min
8 videos | 30 min
4 videos | 12 min