2.How a Japanese Dancer Made a Place for Herself in Flamenco
3.In Japan, Shaved Ice Goes Gourmet
4.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
5.The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
6.Freediving With Japan’s Pearl Divers
7.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
8.Yunnan’s Pounded Potatoes Are Stretchy and Starchy
9.Tamales in the Delta? How a Mexican Delicacy Became a Mississippi Staple
10.Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos
11.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
12.Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
13.Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
14.Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music
15.Spicy Food From Around the World
16.This Peruvian Farmer Grows Over 400 Varieties of Potatoes
17.Fighting Food Waste in Los Angeles
18.The Great Bagel Rivalry
19.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
20.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
21.Stop and Smell the (Fried) Flowers of Thailand
22.Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party
23.Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
24.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
25.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
Kunihiko Ishii grows konnyaku potatoes on his farm in Showa-Mura, Japan. Konnyaku potatoes are not really potatoes. They are roots. Still, everyone calls them potatoes because they look like potatoes. They are the key ingredient in konnyaku, a firm, tasteless jelly that’s used in lots of Japanese dishes. But konnyaku potatoes—which, again, just for the sake of transparency, are not really potatoes—are sensitive. So Ishii plays music for them. We’ll let him explain.
