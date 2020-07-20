Why This Japanese Farmer Plays Music for His Konnyaku Potatoes

Kunihiko Ishii grows konnyaku potatoes on his farm in Showa-Mura, Japan. Konnyaku potatoes are not really potatoes. They are roots. Still, everyone calls them potatoes because they look like potatoes. They are the key ingredient in konnyaku, a firm, tasteless jelly that’s used in lots of Japanese dishes. But konnyaku potatoes—which, again, just for the sake of transparency, are not really potatoes—are sensitive. So Ishii plays music for them. We’ll let him explain.