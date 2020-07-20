Why This Japanese Farmer Plays Music for His Konnyaku Potatoes

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
How a Japanese Dancer Made a Place for Herself in Flamenco
3:06

2.How a Japanese Dancer Made a Place for Herself in Flamenco

3.
In Japan, Shaved Ice Goes Gourmet
2:48

3.In Japan, Shaved Ice Goes Gourmet

4.
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
3:40

4.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles

5.
The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
4:05

5.The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex

6.
Freediving With Japan’s Pearl Divers
3:55

6.Freediving With Japan’s Pearl Divers

7.
The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
2:28

7.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel

8.
Yunnan’s Pounded Potatoes Are Stretchy and Starchy
3:02

8.Yunnan’s Pounded Potatoes Are Stretchy and Starchy

9.
Tamales in the Delta? How a Mexican Delicacy Became a Mississippi Staple
3:26

9.Tamales in the Delta? How a Mexican Delicacy Became a Mississippi Staple

10.
Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos
2:37

10.Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos

11.
How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
3:00

11.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)

12.
Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
2:46

12.Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders

13.
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
1:41

13.Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place

14.
Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music
2:31

14.Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music

15.
Spicy Food From Around the World
20:03

15.Spicy Food From Around the World

16.
This Peruvian Farmer Grows Over 400 Varieties of Potatoes
2:55

16.This Peruvian Farmer Grows Over 400 Varieties of Potatoes

17.
Fighting Food Waste in Los Angeles
2:39

17.Fighting Food Waste in Los Angeles

18.
The Great Bagel Rivalry
3:08

18.The Great Bagel Rivalry

19.
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
2:24

19.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood

20.
How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
3:15

20.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”

21.
Stop and Smell the (Fried) Flowers of Thailand
2:30

21.Stop and Smell the (Fried) Flowers of Thailand

22.
Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party
2:43

22.Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party

23.
Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
3:19

23.Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding

24.
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
7:45

24.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World

25.
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
3:21

25.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash

Why This Japanese Farmer Plays Music for His Konnyaku Potatoes

Kunihiko Ishii grows konnyaku potatoes on his farm in Showa-Mura, Japan. Konnyaku potatoes are not really potatoes. They are roots. Still, everyone calls them potatoes because they look like potatoes. They are the key ingredient in konnyaku, a firm, tasteless jelly that’s used in lots of Japanese dishes. But konnyaku potatoes—which, again, just for the sake of transparency, are not really potatoes—are sensitive. So Ishii plays music for them. We’ll let him explain.

Food & Drink
Culture

Location

Showa-Mura, Japan

Full Map
Up Next
How a Japanese Dancer Made a Place for Herself in Flamenco
Up Next
3:06
How a Japanese Dancer Made a Place for Herself in Flamenco
Up Next
2:48
In Japan, Shaved Ice Goes Gourmet
Up Next
3:40
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
Up Next
4:05
The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
Up Next
3:55
Freediving With Japan’s Pearl Divers
Up Next
2:28
The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
Yunnan’s Pounded Potatoes Are Stretchy and Starchy
Up Next
3:02
Yunnan’s Pounded Potatoes Are Stretchy and Starchy
Up Next
3:26
Tamales in the Delta? How a Mexican Delicacy Became a Mississippi Staple
Up Next
2:37
Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos
Up Next
3:00
How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
Up Next
2:46
Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
Up Next
1:41
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
Up Next
2:31
Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music
Spicy Food From Around the World
Up Next
20:03
Spicy Food From Around the World
Up Next
2:55
This Peruvian Farmer Grows Over 400 Varieties of Potatoes
Up Next
2:39
Fighting Food Waste in Los Angeles
Up Next
3:08
The Great Bagel Rivalry
Up Next
2:24
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
Up Next
3:15
How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
Up Next
2:30
Stop and Smell the (Fried) Flowers of Thailand
Pico: Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party
Up Next
2:43
Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party
Up Next
3:19
Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
Up Next
7:45
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
Up Next
3:21
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash

Related Stories

Up Next
16:28
In Canada, a First Nations Artist Puts a New Spin on Techno Music
Up Next
2:32
The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
Up Next
2:34
This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
Up Next
3:05
True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
Up Next
2:21
Keeping the Oven Burning for 293 Years
How One Woman Broke Japan’s Sake Ceiling to Become a Brewmaster
Up Next
4:06
How One Woman Broke Japan’s Sake Ceiling to Become a Brewmaster
Up Next
1:27
This Primeval Amphibian Has A Peppery Edge
Up Next
2:39
Dare to Eat the Philippines’ Delectable Woodworms
Up Next
3:23
Trying Taiwan’s $321 Bowl of Beef Noodle Soup
Up Next
4:13
Japan’s Town With No Waste
Up Next
1:57
Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You
Up Next
2:50
These Bento Boxes Are Too Cute to Eat (Almost)
Up Next
2:07
He Dives Into Ovens to Bake Bread
Up Next
2:36
This Snack Is Flaming Hot
The Beekeeper Making Electronic Music With Bee
Up Next
2:44
The Beekeeper Making Electronic Music With Bees
The MP3 Was Created Thanks to Suzanne Vega’s Song “Tom’s Diner”
Up Next
3:19
The Mother and Father of the MP3
Up Next
2:25
Canada’s Japanese-Style Hot Dogs
Up Next
2:38
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
Up Next
2:20
The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
Up Next
3:13
These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
Up Next
2:46
Vienna’s Veggie Orchestra Literally Plays with Food
Up Next
3:25
The Champions of Hollerin’
Up Next
2:56
Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
Up Next
2:35
Your Kombucha Isn’t Actually Kombucha
Up Next
2:38
She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins

Recommended Playlists

at home

From the Comfort of Your Home

19 videos | 156 min

Of Monsters and Men

10 videos | 25 min

Grand Scale Art

6 videos | 16 min

In Search Of

3 videos | 9 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:34
This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
In Japan, Super-Size Sushi Is on the Menu
Up Next
3:02
In Japan, Super-Size Sushi Is on the Menu
A Wikipaella Co-Founder Teaches Us the Right Way to Make Valencian Paella
Up Next
3:22
A Wikipaella Co-Founder Teaches Us the Right Way to Make Valencian Paella
Up Next
3:03
The Wasabi You Eat Probably Isn’t Wasabi
Up Next
2:32
The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
In Japan, a Chef Makes Creative Cuisine from Organ Meat
Up Next
3:16
In Japan, a Chef Makes Creative Cuisine from Organ Meat
Up Next
4:41
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
Up Next
2:51
The Best Baguette in Paris
Up Next
3:13
These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
Up Next
2:41
Simmering Soup for 45 Years
Up Next
3:02
A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50
Up Next
2:55
Before Sushi, There Was Funazushi
Up Next
1:06
London: Naga Delhi Burger
Up Next
3:12
Bite into a Pickle Sandwich
Up Next
1:00
Queens: Shrimp Cocteles
Up Next
1:00
Miami: Matcha Pastelito
Up Next
1:46
The Last of the Seltzermen
Up Next
5:46
5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima
Up Next
1:00
Mexico City: Squash Blossom Burrito
Up Next
2:21
Keeping the Oven Burning for 293 Years
Yunnan’s Pounded Potatoes Are Stretchy and Starchy
Up Next
3:02
Yunnan’s Pounded Potatoes Are Stretchy and Starchy
Up Next
1:09
Breaking Fast in Russia
Up Next
3:01
Protecting Endangered Vegetables
Up Next
2:47
The Chef Bringing Native American Food to Your Table
Up Next
2:42
The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.