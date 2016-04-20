A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time

2.The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
Adopted as a baby from Korea and raised in Long Island, New York, Kristyn Leach grew up on pizza and bagels. But as a young adult, she became fascinated with her birth country’s cuisine—eventually traveling back for the first time since her adoption. There, she spent three weeks meeting with and learned from farmers. The trip didn’t just reconnect Kristyn to her past; it transformed her future. She now practices “natural farming” techniques in Winters, California, and provides produce to Bay Area restaurant Namu Gaji.
Location
Winters, CA 95694, USAFull Map
4 videos | 12 min
8 videos | 19 min
9 videos | 20 min
6 videos | 13 min