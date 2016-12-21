In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone

2.The Passion of Phil Tippett: Building Stop-Motion Masterpieces by Hand
Across Austria's alpine villages, December 5th marks the arrival of Saint Nikolaus—a merry visitor who delivers gifts to well-behaved children. But Saint Nick doesn’t come to town alone. The dreaded Krampus is by his side. For centuries, groups of men across the region have dressed as Krampus during the Christmas season. The fearsome figure appears as a horned, half-goat, half-demon who punishes children who misbehave. So be good this year! Krampus is coming to town.
Location
Altenmarkt im Pongau, AustriaFull Map
4 videos | 12 min
9 videos | 20 min
4 videos | 12 min
10 videos | 32 min