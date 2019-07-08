This Uncrackable Code Is Puzzling the CIA

2.The Inspiration Behind David Bowie and Lady Gaga’s Fashion
3.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
4.Preserving the Soul of Bauhaus Design
5.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
6.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
7.The Keeper of the Ghost Trees
8.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
9.The Fight to Save the Everglades
10.Celebrating Japanese Christmas in Portland
11.Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
12.Lighting Up the Sky With Chinese Lanterns
13.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
14. Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
15.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
16.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
17.Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
18.Shanghai Jazz Gets an Electronica Twist
19.Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
20.This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School
21.Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
22.Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom
23.The Man Making Hasidic Music Pop
24.Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
25.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
26.Inside New York’s Only Bird Rehab Center
Jim Sanborn created a sculpture containing a secret message. It sits on the grounds of CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia. Yet no one has been able to solve it. Code breakers from around the world have tried for 30 years. They’re stumped. The artist meets with people like cryptologist Elonka Dunin who are desperate to solve the mystery at his Maryland studio every year or so. But Sanborn won’t divulge any clues. It’s too much fun keeping everyone guessing.
