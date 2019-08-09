Nepal’s Kung Fu Nuns Break Bricks With Their Bare Hands

2.Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
3.The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
4.The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
5.The Rise and Fall of Jai Alai
6.Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
7.The Sweetest Market in the World
8.Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
9.Walk 'Til You Drop: The Story Behind Sports Betting
10.These Ice Swimmers Battle Frozen Death with Every Stroke | That's Amazing
11.The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind
12.The Ivy League of Auctioneering
13.Building the World’s Largest Robot
14.Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
15.Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar
16.Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
17.What It Feels Like To Run A Marathon At Minus 45 Degrees
18.The Story Behind The 'I Love Mom' Tattoo
19.Summiting Mountains Without Sight
20.Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes
21.Try To Stop Me: Designer Denim Fit For Wheelchairs
22.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
23.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
24.Meet Kenya’s Only Ice Hockey Team
25.The Secret Behind the World’s Best Green Tea
26.Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
This nunnery has an empowering claim to fame—it’s the only one in Nepal where the nuns practice martial arts. The nuns of the Buddhist Drukpa Order train three hours a day, and they break bricks with their bare hands. Heroes in their country, these strong women delivered supplies to hard-to-reach villages after an earthquake struck Kathmandu in 2015. The kung fu nuns have also taught self-defense classes for women and biked 14,000 miles to protest the human trafficking of women and girls.
Location
Kathmandu, Nepal
