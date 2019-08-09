GBSLogoWithName
Nepal’s Kung Fu Nuns Break Bricks With Their Bare Hands

This nunnery has an empowering claim to fame—it’s the only one in Nepal where the nuns practice martial arts. The nuns of the Buddhist Drukpa Order train three hours a day, and they break bricks with their bare hands. Heroes in their country, these strong women delivered supplies to hard-to-reach villages after an earthquake struck Kathmandu in 2015. The kung fu nuns have also taught self-defense classes for women and biked 14,000 miles to protest the human trafficking of women and girls.

Sports & Action

Location

Kathmandu, Nepal

