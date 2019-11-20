L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene

Though it may not enjoy the alt-rock radio dominance it had in the mid-1990s, ska ain't dead. In fact, it's enjoying quite the renaissance in south Los Angeles, where a community of Latin American musicians and fans are bringing global sounds and a DIY ethic and aesthetic back into the music. We met scene figurehead Clemente Ruiz to get an inside perspective on how a new generation is making ska the sound of their culture.



Si bien el ska nunca ha desaparecido de la escena musical latinoamericana, en Estados Unidos no es un estilo que se escuche en muchos lados. Pero está teniendo un resurgimiento en Los Ángeles, California, donde la escena de música alternativa y la estética punk son muy populares entre la comunidad latina. A través de Clemente Ruiz, una figura clave en esta efervescente escena, podrás observar cómo se ve este movimiento fuera de Latinoamérica y cómo el ska se está volviendo el sonido de una cultura entera.



