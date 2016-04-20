In the Slovenian Alps, an Island on an Emerald Lake Beckons

2.Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
3.Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws
4.A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?
5.Unearthing the Mysteries of Nemrut Dağ, Turkey's Easter Island
6.Explore Turkey’s Ancient Churches Carved in Stone
7.The Sistine Chapel of Sewage
8.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
9.Meet the Teenagers Striking With Greta Thunberg for Climate Justice
10.The Loneliest Tree in the World
11.Meet the Team Protecting Costa Rica’s Sea Turtle Mecca
12.The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
13.Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners
14.Tourists Help Discover New Species in Peru’s Rainforest
15.The Guardians of Our Planet
16.The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
17.Preserving One Square Inch of Silence
18.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
19.Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
20.Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
21.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
22.Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
23.Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World
24.Reading and Rollin’
25.Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
Just over 30 miles northwest of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana, you’ll find an alpine lake that looks straight out of a fairytale. With a cliff-side castle, an emerald green, fresh water lake and some of the best views of the Julian Alps, you’d be forgiven for mistaking Lake Bled and its island church for a storybook cover. And as you cross the lake in a traditional wooden boat, learn the legend of the bell that lies below these emerald green waters.
Location
4260 Bled, SloveniaFull Map
5 videos | 16 min
13 videos | 58 min
10 videos | 26 min
6 videos | 16 min