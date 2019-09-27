The Serious Business of Laughter Yoga

2.All Aboard the Lifeline Express
3.Posing for Inner Peace: The Yogi Practicing Body Acceptance
4.Building a Prosthetic Arm With Lego
5.How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
6.Creating a Healthier World, One Medical Supply at a Time
7.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
8.Bringing Medicine to the World’s Forgotten Corners
9.The Life-Saving Weaving of Bolivia’s Indigenous Women
10.An Ancient Practice with Peru’s Last Medicine Men
11.The Prehistoric Crab Crawling for Survival
12.One Woman’s Mission to End Polio in Pakistan
13.35 Generations of Brewing Korea’s Hanega Vinegar
14.Running With Epilepsy
15.A Love Story for the Pages
16.Love Letters in the Sky
17.Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
18.Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
19.The Valley of 2,000 Temples
20.Néle Azevedo Creates Monuments That Melt Away
21.How to Conduct an Orchestra
22.Dancing for Freedom in the Middle East
23.Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque
24.The 50-Star American Flag Came From a High School Project
25.Salido de Compton (Straight Outta Compton)
As a doctor, Madan Kataria knows that there isn't much laughter in medicine, but he has found plenty of medicine in laughter. That’s what led him to create “laughter yoga”—a unique practice that combines yoga breathing exercises, childlike games and non-stop giggling. Kataria developed the practice during a particularly stressful period of his life. To counter that stress, he embraced laughter and discovered that even a fake laugh can lower stress and boost the body’s immune system. So laugh it up. It does a body good.
