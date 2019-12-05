Lawnmower Racing Is England’s Greatest Show on Turf

2.Across the Ocean in a Work Week: Shattering the Transatlantic Sailing Record
3.God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)
4.Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
5.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
6.Making Legal Wigs for British Courts
7.The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
8.Subterranean Secrets: Liverpool's Mysterious Williamson Tunnels
9.Calling Turns in the High-Stakes World of Rally Racing
10.Riding 170 mph ... On a Bicycle
11.The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
12.No Trophies, Only Glory: The Race of Gentlemen
13.The Mystery of Shell Grotto
14.Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
15.The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
16.The Hungover Origins of Brunch
17.Penny Farthing Racing is Still a Thing
18.Back in the Saddle: A Paralyzed Rider's Mission to Become World Champion
19.Breaking Fast in England
20.Turning Precious Metals into Art
21.Multi-Cultural By Design
22.The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
23.The Brotherly Love That Conquers Triathlons
24.A Legal High Speed Chase
25.Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Sure, you can use a riding lawnmower to cut grass. But you can also slap on a helmet, put together a pit crew and race. Yes, lawnmower racing is a thing, and it is extraordinary. Think NASCAR or Formula 1—just a bit slower. In England, the British Lawn Mower Racing Association oversees the sport. We followed the members of the Who’s Racing team as they compete in a grueling 12-hour endurance race in Five Oaks, England. Get ready to witness the Greatest Show on Turf.
