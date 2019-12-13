Learning to Cook From Grandmas Around the World



Step 1

Cover the codfish with water and soak, in the fridge, for 48 hours, changing the water once every 24 hours.



Step 2

Drain the fish, place it in a saucepan with water and a bay leaf. Simmer gently for roughly 20 minutes. Once the water starts boiling, the codfish should be done in roughly 5 minutes. As soon as the codfish starts to unravel, take it off the heat.



Step 3

Meanwhile, peel the potatoes. Then place them in the saucepan with the codfish cooking water. This will add flavor to the potatoes. Add the eggs, as well.



Step 4

Heat olive oil in a saucepan and fry the sliced onion over high heat until browned. Add a bay leave while cooking for extra flavor. Reduce the heat and cook gently until soft and nearly caramelized.



Step 5

Finely crumble the cornbread into a bowl and mix with the chopped garlic and parsley. Add olive oil and stir everything together.



Step 6

Remove the fish from the pan. Remove the skin and bones and break the fish into chunks.



Step 7

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Lay the boiled potatoes into a baking dish followed by a layer of codfish and a layer of egg and onions. Repeat this process until you get to the top. Make sure the last layer is codfish with onions on top. Cover the layers with the breadcrumb mixture. Drizzle with olive oil and stud with olives. Bake for 15 minutes.